Toilet Tower Defense Episode 77 Part 1 Update: New units, Summer Event Pass, and more

Toilet Tower Defense recently received the Episode 77 Part 1 update, which added several new units and a new battle pass and brought two old events back as a part of a rerun. Players can enjoy most of the elements included in this patch without paying premium currency, making it a free-to-play-friendly update.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Episode 77 Part 1 update for this toilet-themed Tower Defense game.

Everything new in the Episode 77 Part 1 Update for Toilet Tower Defense

New units and crates

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Several new units were introduced, which can be acquired through various means. Since this update focuses on free content, you can get most of them without spending a single Robuk. Here’s a complete list of new units added with the Episode 77 Part 1 Update:

Buff Mutant Toilet (Mythic)

DJ Toilet (Legendary)

Lifeguard Speakerman (Legendary)

Pineapple Speakerman (Epic)

Seagull Cameraman (Legendary)

Solar Flare TV Man (Mythic)

Swat Mutant Toilet (Exclusive)

Torch TV Man (Mythic)

Volcanic Titan (Godly)

Volleyball Speakerman (Epic)

Specialist Astro Toilet (Enemy)

Two new Summon Crates were added as well: the Noob Toilet Crate and the Advanced Toilet Crate. Perform summons using coins and get access to various returning Toilets, including Godly units.

Summer Event Pass

The Summer Event Battle Pass (Image via Roblox)

The Summer Event Pass is a free battle pass featuring 60 levels that rewards you per level up. This battle pass rewards you with Coins, Gems, XP Boosters, exclusive units, and more, making it a great way to accrue resources without spending Robux.

You can gain XP for the Summer Event Battle Pass by completing any stage in the game. As you gather wins on stages, you will gain a battle pass XP multiplier, allowing you to level up faster. Reach Tier 60 of the battle pass and receive the Volleyball Speakerman, the Lifeguard Speakerman, and the Solar Flare TV Man as rewards.

Also read: Toilet Tower Defense: Summer Event Pass: All Rewards

Limited-time modes

Limited-time game modes (Image via Roblox)

Two Limited-time modes were added to the experience: the Ohio Mode and the Graveyard. The former is a returning event from the April Fools update, where you must battle waves of random enemies with various mode-specific modifiers.

Similarly, the Graveyard is also a returning event from the Halloween 2023 update. It features 50 waves of horror-themed enemies and rewards. The final boss of this event is the Mutant Pumpkin Toilet, a formidable opponent who can be a blast to the past for longtime players.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When was the Episode 77 Part 1 update implemented to Toilet Tower Defense?

The Episode 77 Part 1 update was added to the game on August 24, 2024.

How many new units did the Episode 77 Part 1 update add to Toilet Tower Defense?

The Episode 77 Part 1 update added 11 new units to the game.

How many Coins does the Summer Event Pass reward in Toilet Tower Defense?

Completing the Summer Event Battle Pass rewards you with 7,050 Coins in total.

