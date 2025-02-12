Toilet Tower Defense Hearts Garden map guide

Toilet Tower Defense recently implemented the Valentine’s Update, which added a myriad of themed elements to the experience. The featured stage of the update is called Hearts Garden. This is a new map that can be completed to earn Hearts, the main event currency. The amount of Hearts you earn varies based on the number of waves you manage to clear while playing through the stage.

Here’s a guide to complete the Hearts Garden map in Toilet Tower Defense.

Breaking down the Hearts Garden map in Toilet Tower Defense

Overview

The Hearts Garden map (Image via Roblox)

Hearts Garden is a Valentine’s Day-themed map, featuring appropriate decorations to celebrate the occasion. The broken hearts enemies also reflect this aesthetic choice, bringing a fresh vibe to the stage. This map is only available in one difficulty and can be completed by up to five players at once.

Trending

Featuring 50 waves, this stage is fairly challenging, but you can clear it with some of the easiest-to-obtain units in the game. Of course, this relies on effective strategy and the right choice of units, or else the enemies will skirt right past your defenses. While simple, it’s important not to be complacent to avoid a swift defeat.

On the final waves, you will find boss-level enemies who must be defeated to secure victory. The final boss is the Broken Heart Toilet, with a health pool of 8.35 million. Your units must be upgraded sufficiently to tackle this enemy and deplete its HP before it invades your home base.

Clearing the stage earns you 200 Hearts, but if you happen to fail, you will receive 3 Hearts per cleared wave. Failing the level at wave 49 earns you 147 Hearts, which is the maximum amount earned through failure.

Also read: Toilet Tower Defense Endless Ranks guide

Recommended units

Loading into the Hearts Garden stage (Image via Roblox)

Unlike many other event stages, Hearts Garden doesn’t require you to create a party with just Godly or Mythic units. Instead, you can get away with using a few low-rarity units, making this stage relatively more welcoming to newcomers.

That said, if you want to have an easier time beating the level, consider bringing your best loadout nonetheless. Being overpowered is a safe way to score an easy win, while any weak links on your team can lead to holes in your defenses.

Here are a few sample units that can help you clear Hearts Garden:

Octopus VIP: Spawns Shrimp Speakerman; farms money.

Spawns Shrimp Speakerman; farms money. Love Blade Cameraman: Inflicts 50% Slow on enemies; a low chance to turn toilets into allies.

Inflicts 50% Slow on enemies; a low chance to turn toilets into allies. Heartbroken TV Man: AoE damage units; immune to stuns; boosts damage when an enemy attempts to stun it.

AoE damage units; immune to stuns; boosts damage when an enemy attempts to stun it. Frost Speakerman Titan: AoE damage; inflicts Stun, Piercing, and Slowing damage.

AoE damage; inflicts Stun, Piercing, and Slowing damage. Titanic Angelic Cameraman: Very small chance to turn toilets into allies; uses healing love potions to heal and remove stun ailments from allies.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How many waves does Hearts Garden feature in Toilet Tower Defense?

Hearts Garden features 50 waves in total with only one difficulty mode.

How many players does Hearts Garden support in Toilet Tower Defense?

The Hearts Garden map supports up to five players at once, allowing them to team up and clear the stage with ease.

What is the reward for completing Hearts Garden in Toilet Tower Defense?

Upon finishing Hearts Garden, you will receive 200 Hearts, the main event currency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024