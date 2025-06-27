Toilet Tower Defense: Summer Event Update patch notes

The Summer Event Update has expanded the content horizons of Toilet Tower Defense by introducing a new world and powerful units. You can get Titan Orca Speakerman, Titan Kraken Speakerman, and more, and apply exclusive summer traits to boost their powers. With the latest update, the developers have also removed the OG World and are committed to developing and improving the revamped lobby implemented in the Steampunk update.

This article features the complete patch details for the Toilet Tower Defense Summer Update.

Patch notes for the Summer Event Update in Roblox Toilet Tower Defense

The Summer World (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Toilet Tower Defense consistently releases updates to improve the player experience. Formerly, with the Steampunk update, the developers brought a new map and a zone that allowed players to roll for old crates. The summer update builds on the previous developments by introducing new features and units.

Below is the complete changelog for the Summer Event Update:

Summer World

Find a portal in the lobby to enter the Summer World! You can find two new maps in there that only allow summer units to be brought.

The Summer World also contains a new NPC that gives summer-exclusive traits to summer units.

You also get a free summer unit when you first enter the world.

Hot Summer Crate

This crate can be purchased in the Exclusive Shop with Summer Tokens!

You can get Summer Tokens by playing and winning levels in the Summer World.

The Hot Summer Crate has five units:

Titan Crocodile Speakerman (60%) Titan Shark Speakerman (20%) Titan Orca Speakerman (15%) Titan Kraken Speakerman (2.5%) Titan Leviathan Speakerman (2.5%).

Summer Unit details

Titan Crocodile Speakerman - The swamp’s silent hunter! Launches explosive water jets from his jaws, tearing through toilets from afar.

- The swamp’s silent hunter! Launches explosive water jets from his jaws, tearing through toilets from afar. Titan Shark Speakerman - The ocean’s deadliest predator! Fires a razor-sharp water stream blades that slices clean through toilets.

- The ocean’s deadliest predator! Fires a razor-sharp water stream blades that slices clean through toilets. Titan Orca Speakerman - A titan of the seas! Shoots sonic water blasts that shatter oncoming toilets.

- A titan of the seas! Shoots sonic water blasts that shatter oncoming toilets. Titan Kraken Speakerman - The mythic scourge of the deep! Unleashes inky energy projectiles that explode on contact, splashing damage across groups of toilets.

- The mythic scourge of the deep! Unleashes inky energy projectiles that explode on contact, splashing damage across groups of toilets. Titan Leviathan Speakerman - The ancient ruler of the abyss! Fires massive tidal energy bursts that crush everything in its path with unstoppable force.

Summer Pass

Open the Summer Pass with a button on the right side of your screen!

It currently contains 40 levels and each features cool rewards, such as tokens and crates.

Exclusive Units

Summer Juggernaut - This Celestial unit can be purchased in the Exclusive Shop for R$1899.

It has water blasts and smash attacks with cool effects. They also deal high damage with splash attacks!

This unit is available for a limited time!

Other Changes

The OG world is removed!

You can find the door to the Summer World behind you after spawning in the lobby. Upon teleporting to the summer lobby, you can play two maps.

Also check: Latest Toilet Tower Defense codes

An overview of the Summer Event Update

The Hot Summer Crate (Image via Roblox)

The latest update's highlight is the Summer World, which lets you play the recently introduced Tiki Tour and Coconut Retreat maps. Both offer Coins, Evo Shards, Toilet Shards, and Summer Tokens for opening exclusive crates. Additionally, the summer lobby features a Trait Rerolling zone, where you can use Summer Tokens to change the traits of summer units.

Available in the Shop, a single Hot Summer Crate costs eight Summer Tokens in Toilet Tower Defense. There are options to purchase three and 10 crates, but there are no cost reductions on the bundles.

Apart from the summer crates, you can buy the exclusive Summer Juggernaut unit from the Shop. It has 360K DPS and a high splash effect.

FAQs

When was the Summer Event Update released in Toilet Tower Defense?

The Summer Event Update was released on June 21, 2025.

What is the cost of the Hot Summer Crate in Toilet Tower Defense?

Each Hot Summer Crate costs 8 Summer Tokens in the game.

How do I get Summer Tokens in Toilet Tower Defense?

You can get Summer Tokens by completing summer maps, namely Tiki Tour and Coconut Retreat.

