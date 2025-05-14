Tokyo Claw Machine: A beginner's guide

Roblox Tokyo Claw Machine emulates and expands the classic arcade center experience. The game lets players use claw cranes to get prizes as well as show their collection in their room. With each update, the developer adds more types of furniture and prizes, providing the players with more customization options.

Navigating through the many game menus can be perplexing for beginners. This guide will clear any confusion and help you excel in Tokyo Claw Machine.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Tokyo Claw Machine

Utilizing the claw machines

Precision is vital for collecting prizes (Image via Roblox)

The core gameplay of Roblox Tokyo Claw Machine involves getting prizes from the arcade machines and expanding your collection. Despite its simplistic gameplay, it can be extremely challenging. Claws are of different shapes, sizes, and speeds, thereby requiring pinpoint precision and patience from the operators.

To use a claw machine, use the joystick on the left to position it and then press the right button to send it down. You must carefully align the claw with the item below it to maximize the chances of obtaining it.

Successfully winning the claw machine games gets you Coins along with the prize. You can use Coins to access machines with rarer, much-coveted prizes.

Expanding and renovating your room

Customize your room based on your preferences (Image via Roblox)

After acquiring a prize, the game directs you to your room. The "My Room" feature gives you a personal space for displaying prizes and furniture.

Players are provided complete access to customize their room. New wallpapers, ceilings, and doors can be unlocked and equipped, while furniture can be adjusted based on one's preference.

The moment you step into your room in Tokyo Claw Machine, multiple icons pop up on the screen. Here is an explanation of all tabs in the game's interface:

Smiley face : This tab stores all your emojis.

: This tab stores all your emojis. Trophy : This opens the Badges menu. You can use it to see all achievements in the game.

: This opens the Badges menu. You can use it to see all achievements in the game. Backpack : This tab features all your acquired and unacquired prizes and furniture.

: This tab features all your acquired and unacquired prizes and furniture. Chart : The orange chart icon opens the Appearance menu, where you can buy and change wallpapers, ceilings, doors, and more.

: The orange chart icon opens the Appearance menu, where you can buy and change wallpapers, ceilings, doors, and more. Home : With this tab, you can expand your room at the cost of Coins.

: With this tab, you can expand your room at the cost of Coins. Reverse : The red reverse icon lets you reset all furniture arrangements.

: The red reverse icon lets you reset all furniture arrangements. Drawer : The blue drawer tab stores all your furniture and items.

: The blue drawer tab stores all your furniture and items. Shopping Cart : This opens the in-game shop, where you can buy packs, coins, boosts, and the VIP Pass.

: This opens the in-game shop, where you can buy packs, coins, boosts, and the VIP Pass. Cogwheel: The Settings tab allows you to customize your gameplay experience.

If you activate any boost, its timer will be shown at the top of the screen alongside your currency counter.

Activating boosts

Boosts in Tokyo Claw Machine (Image via Roblox)

Boosts can drastically improve your chances of getting prizes from the claw machines. There are currently three kinds of boosts in Tokyo Claw Machine:

Strong Claw: The claw machine's arm gets stronger

Double Coins: You get double the amount of Coins for winning prizes

Laser Pointer: The drop location of the claw machine arm is visible

Each boost arrives in three different 'time' packs. While those featured in the Shop are temporary, you can unlock them permanently with the VIP Pass.

FAQs

Can we play on multiple arcades at once in Tokyo Claw Machine?

You cannot play on another arcade until the result of the first one. Even if the claw machine fails to grab a prize, you have to wait for it to reset before interacting with another arcade.

How do I get Coins in Tokyo Claw Machine?

You can get Coins by winning the claw machine mini-games or by purchasing them directly from the in-game Shop using Robux.

What are the VIP benefits for Tokyo Claw Machine?

Currently, the VIP Pass in this Roblox game costs 999 Robux. Purchasing the pass enables access to the VIP Area, VIP claw machine, VIP chat tag, and provides permanent Strong Claw, Plain Laser Point, and Double Coins boosts.

