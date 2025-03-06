Top 10 Roblox games by player count

There is no denying that Roblox has the most stacked library of games in the entire world right now. There are experiences of different genres and subgenres on this platform for players of all age groups. Out of all the games available in this vast ocean, there are a few that have been played for countless hours by millions, and perhaps billions, of players.

Being a loyal user of this gaming platform, it is natural to wonder about the most played titles. To help ease that curiosity, we have listed down the top 10 Roblox games, ranked by the highest player count of all time.

Top 10 most played Roblox games (Player count)

All the games mentioned in the following list have the most number of player counts. In other words, the all-time player count is also known as visits, which is displayed on the official Roblox page of every experience.

10) Royale High

Royale High will send you to the world of Disney (Image via Roblox)

Created by @callmehbob

All-time player count: 10.1B+

Royale High is a game set up in a world inspired by Disney's princess movies. As a student, you need to attend classes, complete events, and earn diamonds to go through your academic year. Moreover, you can also buy cute outfits and compete in fashion events to become the most popular player on the server.

9) BedWars

BedWars is inspired by Minecraft's popular Bedwars mode (Image via Roblox)

Created by Easy.gg

All-time player count: 10.2B+

BedWars is another classic Roblox experience that is inspired by Minecraft's game mode. In this game, you will have a bed that lets you respawn every time you die. Your main goal is to protect your bed while trying to destroy others. Earn in-game currency, unlock new weapons, and let everyone know who is the boss.

8) The Strongest Battlegrounds

Play The Strongest Battleground to enjoy the power of anime characters (Image via Roblox)

Created by Yielding Arts

All-time player count: 11.4B+

For all the action lovers, The Strongest Battlegrounds is a hardcore battle-centric title where they can square off against each other. What makes this game unique is its large roster of anime characters. You can unlock and play as those characters to establish your dominance on the server.

7) Piggy

Play Piggy for a chilling multiplayer experience (Image via Roblox)

Created by MiniToon

All-time player count: 13.3B+

If you like horror-survival titles, you will definitely love Piggy. In this game, your mission is to escape a map while tackling an evil human-like pig who will stop at nothing to kill you. There are puzzles that you need to solve to find your way out, so make sure to stay attentive about the environment.

6) MeepCity

Play MeepCity to hang out with other players (Image via Roblox)

Created by @alexnewtron

All-time player count: 16.1B+

MeepCity has been around on Roblox since February 2016, and it has managed to attract more than 16 billion players. Technically, it seems like the main objective behind developing this game was successful. Its purpose is to let the players interact and socialize with each other through chatting and various mini-games. Apart from this, there are other fun elements like the customization of the house, the avatar, and your virtual pets.

5) Murder Mystery 2

Play Murder Mystery 2 for a thrilling multiplayer experience (Image via Roblox)

Created by @Nikilis

All-time player count: 19.6B+

Murder Mystery 2 is a multiplayer game where each player is assigned a random role between the Innocents, Sheriff, and the Murderer. While the objective of the Murderer is to kill the entire server, the Sheriff must stop them from using their weapon. This isn't a simple task because there are multiple Innocents on the map. Hence, the Sheriff needs to find out the Murderer in disguise and win the round for themselves and the Innocents.

4) Tower of Hell

Tower of Hell is one of the most challenging obby games (Image via Roblox)

Created by YXCeptional Studios

All-time player count: 24.7B+

The Tower of Hell is a game where your obby skills are put to the test. In case you don't know, obby means an obstacle course where you must head from point A to point B without failing. Likewise, in this game, you must reach the top of the tower before the timer ends. Do you think you can take the challenge? There's only one way to find out.

3) Adopt Me!

Play Adopt Me to parent cute creatures (Image via Roblox)

Created by Uplift Games

All-time player count: 38.8B+

Adopt Me! is one of the oldest experiences on Roblox as it was created back in July 2017. It is a rather cute game where you can parent animals and even mythical creatures like dragons. Just know that taking care of pets isn't a piece of cake. You need to take care of their mood and help them grow by doing activities like playing, bathing, feeding, etc. In short, if you want to feel the cheerful environment of the Adoption Island, then Adopt Me can be the go-to game.

2) Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits is the second game with the most visits on Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Created by Gamer Robot Inc

All-time player count: 48.6B+

Blox Fruits is one of those titles that existed before the global pandemic in 2020. It was created in January 2019, and since then, it has amassed a whopping 48+ billion players. It is a unique experience where you explore islands to defeat bosses and collect various fruits to unlock new powers. To keep you hooked, this title offers challenging quests, and on top of it, it has PvP so you can test out your combat skills.

1) Brookhaven RP

Brookhaven RP is the most played game on Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Created by Wolfpaq Games

All-time player count: 61.5B+

Brookhaven RP was created back in April 2020 and it has managed to gather more than 61 billion visits ever since. This title is all about being a part of society by doing jobs, buying houses, driving cars, and what not. You can hang out with your friends to explore the city and even roleplay with like-minded players. In short, the possibilities for having fun are endless in Brookhaven RP.

FAQs

What is the most played game on Roblox right now?

Brookhaven RP is currently the most played game on Roblox with a total player count of over 60 billion players.

How many players have played Blox Fruits on Roblox?

In 2025, Blox Fruits already has more than 48.6B visits. This number is valid because players often create multiple accounts to enjoy this title.

Which game has the most number of votes on Roblox?

Blox Fruits has the most number of votes on Roblox currently.

