Top 5 Civilian Vehicles in Roblox Emergency Response: Liberty County

Roblox Emergency Response: Liberty County is an exciting open-world role-playing experience set in the fictional world of Liberty County. It features police officers, firefighters, doctors, and residents and lets players perform various tasks. The game encourages cooperative gameplay by providing an interactive environment packed with vehicles, buildings, and emergencies.

Using vehicles and equipment specific to their selected jobs, participants respond to various emergencies, such as fires, medical crises, and criminal activity. Together, they protect public safety and deliver essential services. The dynamic, interactive gameplay encourages cooperation and problem-solving as Roblox players take part in real-world situations to uphold the law and help their fellow citizens.

Exploring the best civilian vehicles in Roblox Emergency Response: Liberty County (ERCL)

1) Strugatti Ettore 2020 in Roblox ERCL

The 2020 Strugatti Ettore, which has a $1,500,000 price tag, stands out as an upscale exotic car in this roleplay game. The first-generation 2020 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is the model for this car's in-game appearance.

The Ettore has outstanding performance specifications, including a top speed of 170 mph, a 0-60 mph acceleration time of under 3.2 seconds, and a quick 2-second brake response from 60 mph to 0 mph. To top things off, this car offers both speed and control thanks to its 4-wheel drive, 7-speed Automatic/Sequential transmission, and 4,288-pound weight.

2) Chevlon Corbeta 8 2023 in Roblox ERCL

The Chevrolet Corbeta 8 2023 is a stylish exotic sports automobile for civilians and costs $410,000. It has space for up to two existing players and is based on the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 model. Randomly found in Liberty County parking lots, this striking vehicle can be yours for $348,500 when the best discounts are applied.

With a top speed of 157 mph, a reverse speed of 23 mph, and a rapid 0-60 mph acceleration in just 4.03 seconds, its performance ratings are outstanding. It has a 14-gallon gasoline tank, a 6-speed automatic/sequential transmission, and a rear-wheel drive.

3) Bullhorn Determinator 2008 in Roblox ERCL

The Bullhorn Determinator 2008 sports car has an in-game price of $69,000 and features an updated model since October 24, 2019. It is based on the 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 and can accommodate two players comfortably. Players can find this slick vehicle in several parking lots throughout Liberty County.

This car's top gas speed is 125 mph, and its top reverse speed is 21 mph. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in under 5.0 seconds and comes to a halt from 60 mph in an 2.2-second window. The vehicle has a 14-gallon gasoline tank and a 6-speed Automatic/Sequential transmission, and its rear-wheel drive system provides a thrilling driving experience.

4) Chevlon Amigo Sport 2016

The 2016 Chevrolet Amigo Sport is a consumer sports car with a starting price of $55,250 in Emergency Response: Liberty County. Up to two players can ride in this virtual car, which closely resembles the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS. It had a model and name update on September 15, 2019.

It has a top gas speed of 129 mph and a reverse speed of 21.5 mph. Also, it can stop from 60 mph to 0 mph in only 2.3 seconds and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 6.6 seconds. The vehicle weighs 3,685 pounds, with a 14-gallon fuel capacity, a 6-speed Automatic/Sequential transmission, and rear-wheel drive.

5) Chevlon Platoro 2019 in Roblox ERCL

For a reasonable price of $59,000, consumers can get the Chevlon Platoro pickup truck. This car, which has room for four players, is very similar to the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4x4. On October 1, 2019, the Chevlon Platoro had a model update.

This high-performance car has a top speed of 128 mph, a reverse speed of 22 mph, and a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of just 10 seconds. Its outstanding braking performance from 60 to 0 mph in only 2.8 seconds is made possible by its 4-wheel Drive drivetrain and 6-speed Automatic/Sequential transmission. It weighs an average of 4580 pounds and has a 25 gallon fuel capacity.