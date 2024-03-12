Touhou Tower Assault Codes (March 2024)

Touhou Tower Assault codes can be the difference between a surefire victory and a crushing defeat in this tower defense-based Roblox experience. Offering talent shards, coins, gold, crystals, and more, these can be a game-changer for any player. This applies even more so to newcomers, who may struggle with the early parts of the game.

The codes have no prerequisites attached to them, making them universally accessible. In this article, you will find every such code for Touhou Tower Assault, along with a guide on using them.

Active Touhou Tower Assault codes

The following codes are confirmed to work for Touhou Tower Assault. Remember to use them quickly, as they can expire suddenly without any forewarning. After these codes expire, the rewards tied to them will be lost as well.

List of active codes in Touhou Tower Assault Code Rewards Long Delay 12 Talent Shards 4 Million Visits 12 Talent Shards 3 Million Visits 12 Talent Shards 3.5 Million Visits 12 Talent Shards 10k Favorites 12 Talent Shards 1.25 Million Visits 12 Talent Shards 500k Visits 12 Talent Shards, 300 Coins, and 200 Crystals 5000 Likes 12 Talent Shards, 300 Coins, and 200 Crystals 1000 Favorites 12 Talent Shards, 300 Coins, and 200 Crystals

Inactive Touhou Tower Assault codes

The codes listed in the table below can no longer be redeemed for rewards in Touhou Tower Assault. This happens because of a built-in expiration date that is often unspecified, leading to situations where several batches of codes become inactive seemingly overnight.

Not to worry, though, as the developers replace any inactive codes with new ones, all the while maintaining the overall value of the rewards. This ensures that no player, new or returning, loses out on rewards.

List of inactive codes in Touhou Tower Assault Code Rewards 1000 Likes 12 Talent Shards, 300 Coins, and 200 Crystals 100 Likes 100 crystals, 200 gold, and 4 talent shards 300 Likes 200 crystals, 250 gold, and 8 talent shards 500 Favorites 200 crystals, 400 gold, and 12 talent shards 600 Likes 200 crystals, 300 gold, and 12 Talent Shards

How to redeem active Touhou Tower Assault codes

Read on to learn how to redeem active codes for Touhou Tower Assault:

Launch Touhou Tower Assault on Roblox.

Use the Gifts option to access the code box.

Type in a working code in the text box and hit the Enter key to claim your freebies.

Repeat for all working codes.

Since Touhou Tower Assault codes use spaces and alphanumeric characters with varying letter cases, it’s best to paste them directly from the table. The copy-paste method is a faster and more accurate alternative to manually entering them.

Touhou Tower Assault codes and their importance

Codes for Touhou Tower Assault reward the player with various rewards, such as talent shards, coins, crystals, and gold. These resources can be used in a variety of ways, each of which will help bolster their tower’s defenses effectively.

Because of this, the materials received can be a major boon to newcomers, in particular.

Touhou Tower Assault code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Touhou Tower Assault displays an error message when an inactive or incorrect code is entered. Currently, the game faces no server-related issues that may prevent its code system from working as intended. Should you find such an error, consider restarting the Roblox client to fix it.

Where to find new Touhou Tower Assault codes

New codes for Touhou Tower Assault can be found on the official Gensokyo Development Discord server. Additionally, you can bookmark this page for the latest updates to its code list, which will be reflected on the active codes table.

FAQs on Touhou Tower Assault codes

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes in Touhou Tower Assault?

You can receive talent shards, crystals, coins, and gold for redeeming codes in Touhou Tower Assault.

How many talent shards can I get by redeeming Touhou Tower Assault codes?

You can receive up to 108 talent shards by redeeming every active code for Touhou Tower Assault.

When are new codes added to Touhou Tower Assault?

Touhou Tower Assault’s code list is updated during major game milestones and events.

