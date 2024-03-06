Tower Defense Simulator: All Towers

Towers are crucial in Tower Defense Simulator as they are the only fighting/defensive units that can be deployed to defend the map. Currently, there are 30 towers in the game, each featuring different stats and unique abilities. You must purchase towers from the in-game shop with Coins. That said, some towers cost Robux, and they usually boast special perks.
Here are all the towers in Tower Defense Simulator, along with their official descriptions and default stats.
Starter Towers in Tower Defense Simulator
Scout
Official description - "The starter tower of the game."
Stats:
- Firerate - 1.5
- Range - 12
- Base damage - 1
Sniper
Official description - "Shoot enemies from large distances. One of the starter towers."
Stats:
- Firerate - 4.5
- Range - 26
- Base damage - 4
Paintballer
Official description - "Usually, paintball guns aren't really useful in the apocalypse, but apparently, this one is. Deals splash damage."
Stats:
- Firerate - 2
- Range - 11
- Damage - 2
Demoman
Official description - "Ka-booooom! A great splash damage tower for beginners!"
Stats:
- Firerate - 2.75
- Range - 9
- Damage - 4
Hunter
Official description - "Deal medium damage to enemies with a rifle."
Stats:
- Firerate - 2.5
- Range - 17
- Damage - 4
Soldier
Official description - "A cheap and effective burst tower. Great for beginners!"
Stats:
- Firerate - 0.5
- Range - 13
- Damage - 1
Intermediate Towers in Tower Defense Simulator
Crook Boss
Official description - "Command henchmen to fight for you while looking cool!"
Stats:
- Firerate - 1.25
- Range - 10
- Damage - 4
- Limit - 6
Militant
Official description - "Trained with an assault rifle, this tower deals medium damage at a fast firerate."
Stats:
- Firerate - 0.25
- Range - 14
- Damage - 1
Medic
Official description - "A support tower that heals the base 5 HP per wave. At max, cleanse stunned towers."
Stats:
- Firerate - 1
- Range - 10
- Damage - 2
Freezer
Official description - "Chill enemies to a slow freeze!"
Stats:
- Firerate - 0.6
- Range - 10
- Damage - 1
Shotgunner
Official description - "Wields a powerful pump shotgun with small range. Pierces through enemies."
Stats:
- Firerate - 2.1
- Range - 7
- Damage - 2
Rocketeer
Official description - "Shoot fast rockets that deal large damage in a large radius!"
Stats:
- Firerate - 5
- Range - 22
- Damage - 20
- Limit - 8
Military Base
Official description - "Send out a vehicle every couple of seconds to run over and shoot enemies."
Stats:
- Limit - 5
Farm
Official description - "Earn extra cash per wave. The higher the update, the higher the income."
Stats:
- Range - 3
- Limit - 8
Trapper (New Tower)
Official description - "Watch your step. Place various traps on the path to damage and stun enemies!"
Stats:
- Firerate - 6.5
- Range - 7
- Limit - 7
Ace Pilot
Official description - "Flies in a circular path, shooting enemies in its line of fire and dropping bombs."
Stats:
- Firerate - 0.15
- Range - 7.5
- Damage - 1
- Limit - 8
Pyromancer
Official description - "Burn multiple enemies at once and chip away defense."
Stats:
- Firerate - 0.25
- Range - 7
- Damage - 1
Advanced Towers in Tower Defense Simulator
Mortar
Official description - "Rain fire from above! Deals extremely high splash damage!"
Stats:
- Firerate - 5
- Range - 22
- Damage - 12
- Limit - 4
Turret
Official description - "Shoots extremely strong bullets and chews bosses."
Stats:
- Firerate - 0.55
- Range - 16
- Damage - 8
- Limit - 5
Pursuit
Official description - "Roger that! A vehicle that follows a path and enemies."
Stats:
- Firerate - 0.25
- Range - 8
- Damage - 5
- Limit - 10
Electroshocker
Official description - "Zap! Stun enemies and chain your effects!"
Stats:
- Firerate - 0.9
- Range - 7.5
- Damage - 2
- Limit - 4
Cowboy
Official description - "Beat "Badlands II" to buy this tower."
Stats:
- Firerate - 1
- Range - 11
- Damage - 2
Commander
Official description - "A support tower that boosts the firerate of towers within its range."
Stats:
- Firerate - 0.5
- Range - 12
- Damage - 4
Warden
Official description - "Beat "Pizza Party" to buy this tower."
Stats:
- Firerate - 1.1
- Range - 5
- Damage - 5
- Limit - 20
DJ Booth
Official description - "Who said you couldn't rave during the apocalypse? Buffs ally troop ranges and lowers upgrade prices."
Stats:
- Range - 15
- Limit - 4
Minigunner
Official description - "A high-firerate tower that carries a M61 Vulcan Gattling Gun."
Stats:
- Firerate - 0.15
- Range - 14
- Damage - 2
Ranger
Official description - "A long-range cliff tower that deals heavy damage."
Stats:
- Firerate - 4.5
- Range - 50
- Damage - 80
- Limit - 6
Hardcore Towers in Tower Defense Simulator
Accelerator
Official description - "Charge a laser and release massive damage at deadly rates!"
Stats:
- Firerate - 0.2
- Range - 17.5
- Damage - 10
- Limit - 8
Engineer
Official description - "Sentry comin' up!"
Stats:
- Firerate - 1.5
- Range - 12
- Damage - 4
- Limit - 6
Exclusive Towers in Tower Defense Simulator
As of now, only one exclusive Tower is available in Tower Defense Simulator.
Necromancer
Official description - "Deal damage to collect souls! Souls get used to summon gravestones!"
Stats:
- Firerate - 2
- Range - 16
- Damage - 15
- Limit - 3
FAQs on Towers in Tower Defense Simulator
Do towers have skins in Tower Defense Simulator?
Yes, almost every tower in Tower Defense Simulator has different types of skins, including event ones.
Are stats important for towers in Tower Defense Simulator?
Stats are very important as you can keep track of your units' capacity. You can always upgrade your units to improve the existing stats on the defense map.
Can you claim towers by redeeming Tower Defense Simulator codes?
No, none of the active codes in Tower Defense Simulator offer free towers.
