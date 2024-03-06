Tower Defense Simulator: All Towers

Towers are crucial in Tower Defense Simulator as they are the only fighting/defensive units that can be deployed to defend the map. Currently, there are 30 towers in the game, each featuring different stats and unique abilities. You must purchase towers from the in-game shop with Coins. That said, some towers cost Robux, and they usually boast special perks.

Here are all the towers in Tower Defense Simulator, along with their official descriptions and default stats.

Starter Towers in Tower Defense Simulator

Starter Towers in Tower Defense Simulator Tower Price Deployment Cost Scout Free $200 Sniper Free $300 Paintballer 150 Coins $400 Demoman 250 Coins $400 Hunter 300 Coins $500 Soldier 400 Coins $350

Scout

Official description - "The starter tower of the game."

Stats:

Firerate - 1.5

Range - 12

Base damage - 1

Sniper

Official description - "Shoot enemies from large distances. One of the starter towers."

Stats:

Firerate - 4.5

Range - 26

Base damage - 4

Paintballer

Official description - "Usually, paintball guns aren't really useful in the apocalypse, but apparently, this one is. Deals splash damage."

Stats:

Firerate - 2

Range - 11

Damage - 2

Demoman

Official description - "Ka-booooom! A great splash damage tower for beginners!"

Stats:

Firerate - 2.75

Range - 9

Damage - 4

Hunter

Official description - "Deal medium damage to enemies with a rifle."

Stats:

Firerate - 2.5

Range - 17

Damage - 4

Soldier

Official description - "A cheap and effective burst tower. Great for beginners!"

Stats:

Firerate - 0.5

Range - 13

Damage - 1

Intermediate Towers in Tower Defense Simulator

Intermediate Towers in Tower Defense Simulator Tower Price Deployment Cost Crook Boss 400 Robux $600 Militant 1,500 Coins $800 Medic 1,500 Coins $900 Freezer 1,600 Coins $450 Shotgunner 2,500 Coins $400 Rocketeer 2,500 Coins $2,500 Military Base 2,500 Coins $400 Farm 2,500 Coins $250 Trapper 3,000 Coins $700 Ace Pilot 3,500 Coins $500 Pyromancer 3,500 Coins $900

Crook Boss

Official description - "Command henchmen to fight for you while looking cool!"

Stats:

Firerate - 1.25

Range - 10

Damage - 4

Limit - 6

Militant

Official description - "Trained with an assault rifle, this tower deals medium damage at a fast firerate."

Stats:

Firerate - 0.25

Range - 14

Damage - 1

Medic

Official description - "A support tower that heals the base 5 HP per wave. At max, cleanse stunned towers."

Stats:

Firerate - 1

Range - 10

Damage - 2

Freezer

Official description - "Chill enemies to a slow freeze!"

Stats:

Firerate - 0.6

Range - 10

Damage - 1

Shotgunner

Official description - "Wields a powerful pump shotgun with small range. Pierces through enemies."

Stats:

Firerate - 2.1

Range - 7

Damage - 2

Rocketeer

Official description - "Shoot fast rockets that deal large damage in a large radius!"

Stats:

Firerate - 5

Range - 22

Damage - 20

Limit - 8

Military Base

Official description - "Send out a vehicle every couple of seconds to run over and shoot enemies."

Stats:

Limit - 5

Farm

Official description - "Earn extra cash per wave. The higher the update, the higher the income."

Stats:

Range - 3

Limit - 8

Trapper (New Tower)

Official description - "Watch your step. Place various traps on the path to damage and stun enemies!"

Stats:

Firerate - 6.5

Range - 7

Limit - 7

Ace Pilot

Official description - "Flies in a circular path, shooting enemies in its line of fire and dropping bombs."

Stats:

Firerate - 0.15

Range - 7.5

Damage - 1

Limit - 8

Pyromancer

Official description - "Burn multiple enemies at once and chip away defense."

Stats:

Firerate - 0.25

Range - 7

Damage - 1

Advanced Towers in Tower Defense Simulator

Advanced Towers in Tower Defense Simulator Tower Price Deployment Cost Mortar 400 Robux $1,000 Turret 800 Robux $4,000 Pursuit 1,500 Robux $3,000 Electroshocker 3,000 Coins $800 Cowboy Must beat Badlands II $550 Commander 4.000 Coins $650 Warden Must beat Pizza Party $500 DJ Booth 5,000 Coins $600 Minigunner 8,000 Coins $2,500 Ranger 12,000 Coins $5,000

Mortar

Official description - "Rain fire from above! Deals extremely high splash damage!"

Stats:

Firerate - 5

Range - 22

Damage - 12

Limit - 4

Turret

Official description - "Shoots extremely strong bullets and chews bosses."

Stats:

Firerate - 0.55

Range - 16

Damage - 8

Limit - 5

Pursuit

Official description - "Roger that! A vehicle that follows a path and enemies."

Stats:

Firerate - 0.25

Range - 8

Damage - 5

Limit - 10

Electroshocker

Official description - "Zap! Stun enemies and chain your effects!"

Stats:

Firerate - 0.9

Range - 7.5

Damage - 2

Limit - 4

Cowboy

Official description - "Beat "Badlands II" to buy this tower."

Stats:

Firerate - 1

Range - 11

Damage - 2

Commander

Official description - "A support tower that boosts the firerate of towers within its range."

Stats:

Firerate - 0.5

Range - 12

Damage - 4

Warden

Official description - "Beat "Pizza Party" to buy this tower."

Stats:

Firerate - 1.1

Range - 5

Damage - 5

Limit - 20

DJ Booth

Official description - "Who said you couldn't rave during the apocalypse? Buffs ally troop ranges and lowers upgrade prices."

Stats:

Range - 15

Limit - 4

Minigunner

Official description - "A high-firerate tower that carries a M61 Vulcan Gattling Gun."

Stats:

Firerate - 0.15

Range - 14

Damage - 2

Ranger

Official description - "A long-range cliff tower that deals heavy damage."

Stats:

Firerate - 4.5

Range - 50

Damage - 80

Limit - 6

Hardcore Towers in Tower Defense Simulator

Hardcore Towers in Tower Defense Simulator Tower Price Deployment Cost Accelerator Reach Level 50 to unlock $4,250 Engineer Reach Level 60 or Buy Gamepass $750

Accelerator

Official description - "Charge a laser and release massive damage at deadly rates!"

Stats:

Firerate - 0.2

Range - 17.5

Damage - 10

Limit - 8

Engineer

Official description - "Sentry comin' up!"

Stats:

Firerate - 1.5

Range - 12

Damage - 4

Limit - 6

Exclusive Towers in Tower Defense Simulator

As of now, only one exclusive Tower is available in Tower Defense Simulator.

Exclusive Towers in Tower Defense Simulator Tower Price Deployment Cost Necromancer 1,500 Robux $1,650

Necromancer

Official description - "Deal damage to collect souls! Souls get used to summon gravestones!"

Stats:

Firerate - 2

Range - 16

Damage - 15

Limit - 3

FAQs on Towers in Tower Defense Simulator

Do towers have skins in Tower Defense Simulator?

Yes, almost every tower in Tower Defense Simulator has different types of skins, including event ones.

Are stats important for towers in Tower Defense Simulator?

Stats are very important as you can keep track of your units' capacity. You can always upgrade your units to improve the existing stats on the defense map.

Can you claim towers by redeeming Tower Defense Simulator codes?

No, none of the active codes in Tower Defense Simulator offer free towers.

