Tower of Zombies: A beginner's guide

Tower of Zombies is a combat-survival game developed by Undead Dev that involves you ascending a tower, all the while defeating hordes of zombies with various weapons. Zombies come in waves, getting stronger and increasing in numbers, as you continue to defeat them.

Ad

Moreover, you can't stay in one place - the ground will fill up with lava within a few seconds of a match. This guide explains how to play Tower of Zombies, covering gameplay mechanics and features to help you get the most out of it.

Getting started in Tower of Zombies: An overview

You can kill zombies using various weapons (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting a game, you are spawned in an open space with buildings and plots. You can play solo and in squads. Your main aim is to steadily climb towers while defeating hordes of zombies who get stronger and more resilient as you ascend. More zombies will spawn as you finish waves and continue to progress.

Ad

Trending

Tower of Zombies provides you with a wide range of weapons and has three different modes. There are 100 zombies in a single wave - killing them earns you exp and cash. As you climb towers that are filled with obstacles, you can buy one-time guns with the money earned in a match.

There are two forms of Cash in the game - both are earned by killing zombies and progressing in a match. The in-game cash allows you to upgrade your weapons as you complete waves and ascend levels during a single match. Guns may range from ARs to SMGs.

Ad

The second currency is permanent and stays with you even when a match is over. With this, you can buy several weapons and items.

Also read: Sword League: A beginner's guide

Gameplay elements

You can choose various weapons (Image via Roblox)

Loadout: The game offers 26 primary weapons. Out of these, 24 can be unlocked using money earned in the game, while the remaining two must be bought using Robux. There are also 15 secondary weapons and 12 melee weapons available.

The game offers 26 primary weapons. Out of these, 24 can be unlocked using money earned in the game, while the remaining two must be bought using Robux. There are also 15 secondary weapons and 12 melee weapons available. Shop: Tower of Zombies features a shop for purchasing Camos or skins for weapons, Boosts, and exclusive guns. You can also purchase Zombux from the store, which is on the left side of your screen in the spawn island. All of the above are permanent and can be gifted to others after they are purchased.

Tower of Zombies features a shop for purchasing Camos or skins for weapons, Boosts, and exclusive guns. You can also purchase Zombux from the store, which is on the left side of your screen in the spawn island. All of the above are permanent and can be gifted to others after they are purchased. Modes: You can experience up to three modes in this experience - Normal, Hard, and Extreme. While the first two can be played, the extreme mode is still in development.

You can experience up to three modes in this experience - Normal, Hard, and Extreme. While the first two can be played, the extreme mode is still in development. Players: This game allows you to play solo games as well as in teams of up to eight. You can also play duo, in teams of four, and teams of six.

Ad

Check out: Where to find Osmium in Prospecting

FAQs on Tower of Zombies

Can I choose weapons while climbing towers in matches?

The game will give only one type of weapon on the lower floors, while rising to a certain level will provide you with access to small rooms where weapons are randomized.

How to push players from the tower

You need to purchase a pack with Robux to push players using the E key on PC.

Ad

How many weapons does this game provide to players?

The Tower of Zombies provides a total of 52 free weapons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Besides getting his bachelor's degree in English, he spent five years working for the Telegraph. However, a lifelong passion for video games meant he was determined to switch over to the gaming industry sooner rather than later.



Sayandeep enjoys the hobby through a variety of mediums, including PC, consoles, and even mobile gaming. He also follows BGMI tournaments, cheering on Godlike Esports and S8UL Esports, and looks up to Scout for his "hard work, grit, and passion."



In his spare time, he enjoys reading, writing, and directing films. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025