Minerals are a crucial part of Prospecting, with seven classes of them present in the game, ranging from Common to Exotic. Osmium falls under the Rare category of minerals in this experience. It is a dense and highly toxic metal farmed for its rarity, and can be sold for a high price on the market.

Ad

Here's a comprehensive guide on where to find Osmium in Prospecting, covering its location and usage in the game.

Osmium locations in Prospecting

Players have a 0.00123548% chance of getting Osmium in the very first site (Image via Roblox)

Rubble Creek Deposits

Ad

Trending

Rubble Creek is the second location where a player will dig after joining the game. You can obtain 18 minerals here, and the chance of getting Osmium is 0.00123548%, or approximately 1 in 80,940. Considering it's a beginner's spot, you won't even need to upgrade your tools to their maximum stats to dig here.

Fortune River

Fortune River is the third location where a player goes to dig after joining the game. You can obtain 22 minerals here, with the odds of getting Osmium ranging from 0.00143485% or 1 in 69,694. You need to have a Toughness level of 3 to dig here.

Ad

Crystal Cavern River

You need to have a Toughness level of 4 to dig in the Crystal Cavern River. With 19 minerals in this digsite, you have a 0.00126935% or 1 in 78,780 chance of getting Osmium.

Azuralite Oasis

Azuralite Oasis is the second digsite in the Crystal Caverns area, and you must have a Toughness level of 5 to dig for minerals here. With 21 minerals available, the odds of finding Osmium here are 0.00138670% or 1 in 72,114.

Volcanic Sands

Ad

The Volcanic Sands location is part of the Caldera Island region and has a total of 18 minerals in its digsite, requiring you to have a Toughness of 4 in order to start digging. The chances of your finding Osmium here are 0.00167306% or 1 in 59,771.

Windswept Beach

The Windswept Beach is another part of the Caldera Island region, where you need a minimum Toughness of 4 to dig for minerals. With 18 minerals at this digsite, the odds of getting Osmium here are 0.00180809% or 1 in 55,307.

Ad

Magma Furnace

The Magma Furnace is located on Caldera Island and requires you to have a minimum Toughness of 5 to dig here. With 18 minerals, the chances of finding Osmium at this location are 0.00170729% or 1 in 58,572.

Infernal Heart

The Infernal Heart is the second digging location at the Volcano on Caldera Island. It opens every hour for 30 minutes and features 21 minerals. You need a minimum Toughness of 5 to dig for minerals at this location. The odds of finding Osmium here are 0.00221047% or 1 in 45,239.

Ad

Also read: Sword League: A beginner's guide.

How to use Osmium in Prospecting

Osmium can be used to craft two types of charms (Image via Roblox)

You can use minerals to craft items that provide you with boosts and buffs in Prospecting. The anvil in the workshop is the only way to craft in the game. Osmium, being a Rare mineral, can be used to make two types of equipment: the Gravity Coil and the Mass Accumulator.

Ad

The Gravity Coil is an Epic Charm that increases the capacity of a player by 10-140. It costs $1,000,000 to craft and requires one unit each of Osmium, Moonstone, and Aurorite. The Mass Accumulator is a Legendary Necklace that increases a player's capacity by 20-80 and gives a size boost of 10-80%. It costs $3,000,000 and requires one unit each of Aurorite and Uranium, and two of Osmium.

Check out: BlockSpin: A beginner's guide.

Ad

FAQs on Osmium in Prospecting

How much can I get by selling Osmium on the market?

You can get $300,000/kg by selling Osmium on the market.

Can Osmium be used in recipes?

Osmium is used to craft the Gravity Coil and the Mass Accumulator.

Where can I find Osmium?

You can find Osmium at eight locations on Prospecting's map, namely Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Crystal Cavern River, Azuralite Oasis, Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, Magma Furnace, and Infernal Heart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Besides getting his bachelor's degree in English, he spent five years working for the Telegraph. However, a lifelong passion for video games meant he was determined to switch over to the gaming industry sooner rather than later.



Sayandeep enjoys the hobby through a variety of mediums, including PC, consoles, and even mobile gaming. He also follows BGMI tournaments, cheering on Godlike Esports and S8UL Esports, and looks up to Scout for his "hard work, grit, and passion."



In his spare time, he enjoys reading, writing, and directing films. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025