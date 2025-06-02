Train Dog to Fight: King Charlie event guide

Roblox Train Dog to Fight features several animals that can be trained for PvP contests. The recent update has added more canine companions to the experience, which are a part of the ongoing King Charlie event. You can acquire the event's titular Pet, based on the internet-famous shelter dog named King Charles, as well as a few other limited-time Pets.

This guide provides all the information about the King Charlie event, including how to get the new Pets and equipment in Train Dog to Fight.

How to start the King Charlie event in Train Dog to Fight

Press the indicated tab to access the event (Image via Roblox)

The King Charlie event is activated automatically once you enter an updated server of Roblox Train Dog to Fight. You can check the event requirements and rewards by pressing the purple tab on the right side of the game screen.

During the event, you'll need to collect Bones and redeem them for rewards. The event currency can be acquired by completing specific tasks, although an easier alternative is to purchase it from the event store. The cheapest of the Bones bundles costs 49 Robux, while the most expensive one requires 899 Robux.

The King Charlie event explained

Your progress in the online reward tab does not reset after logouts (Image via Roblox)

Apart from purchasing them, there are a couple of ways to amass Bones during the King Charlie event in Train Dog to Fight. The first method involves spending time in the game to collect the online rewards. A reward tier is unlocked after every 30 minutes, 1 hour, and a couple of hours.

The last reward tier is unlocked after spending 24 hours in the game, offering 3000 Bones to the player. Overall, you can collect 29,800 Bones solely from the online rewards. This will help you get almost halfway to obtaining the King Charlie Pet.

Another way to get Bones in Train Dog to Fight is by completing the event-specific missions. The Task tab of the event features a long list of missions, including ones that require you to perform Rebirths and spend a certain time training a particular stat of your Pets.

Rewards in the King Charlie event

King Charlie possesses high attack and range stats (Image via Roblox)

Speaking of Pets, the ongoing event offers three new canines and pieces of equipment. Their requirements are listed below:

King Charlie - 60,000 Bones

- 60,000 Bones Red Wolf - 30,000 Bones

- 30,000 Bones Golden Jackal - 15,000 Bones

- 15,000 Bones Golden crown - 50,000 Bones

- 50,000 Bones Black top hat with horns - 20,000 Bones

- 20,000 Bones Beaded necklace - 20,000 Bones

Along with Pets and equipment, players can utilize Bones to get Power, Attack, Health, and other kinds of Potions, as well as Medals for hatching equipment.

FAQs on Roblox Train Dog to Fight

Is King Charlie a permanent Pet?

King Charlie is not a permanent Pet. It is an event-exclusive item, so players only have a limited time to get the canine on their team.

When will the King Charie event end?

The King Charlie event will end on July 1, 2025, after running for a month.

Is it possible to buy Bones with Robux?

Yes, you can use Robux to buy Bones through the selection of bundles available in the event store.

