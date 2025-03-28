Trainer Battle RNG codes (March 2025)

Redeeming the latest Trainer Battle RNG codes increases your chances of unlocking the rarest characters in the roster. Special items such as Hyper Rolls and Heavenly Rolls can be obtained and utilized to form the strongest group of fighters. You can dominate the turn-based trainer battles to gradually move to the top of the leaderboard.

Aside from special rolls, you can get Luck Potions to skip hours of grinding sessions early in the game. This article features all active codes for Trainer Battle RNG as well as a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them.

Active Trainer Battle RNG codes

Redeem active codes to get Omega Rolls and various Potions (Image via Roblox)

The valid codes for the game are listed below:

List of active codes in Trainer Battle RNG Code Rewards heavenly 2 Heavenly Rolls (latest) new 15 Luck Potions sigma 1 omega Roll 500k 1 Omega Roll 10k members 1 Omega Roll ssundee 5 Omega Rolls thank you 2 Omega Rolls, 15 Luck Potions, and 10 Hyper Rolls Code 2 Omega Rolls

Expired Trainer Battle RNG codes

Roblox codes for this game can expire at any time. While some were active for several weeks, others were deactivated within a few days. Here is the list of the expired codes:

List of inactive codes in Trainer Battle RNG Code Rewards waiterwaitermorecratesplease 15 Luck Potions greg 2 Omega Rolls hit it big 15 Luck Potions release Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Trainer Battle RNG codes

Tap the shopping cart icon to open the Shop menu (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem active codes in the Trainer Battle RNG:

Launch Trainer Battle RNG on Roblox and wait for the game to finish loading.

Press the shopping cart icon on the left side.

on the left side. After the Shop menu opens, scroll a bit to find the Codes section.

section. Enter an active code in the Type Code Here text field.

text field. Hit the Redeem button to receive free rewards.

Trainer Battle RNG codes and their importance

Items are stored in your inventory (Image via Roblox)

The working codes provide special rolls in Trainer Battle RNG, which improve your chances of getting the best characters. You can equip Omega Rolls, Hyper Rolls, and Heavenly Rolls from the inventory and subsequently press the dice icon in the middle of the screen to get characters. If you want more luck, utilize the Luck Potions to temporarily boost the stat.

Trainer Battle RNG code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If you enter expired or misspelled codes in the text box, the Redeem button doesn't work in Roblox Trainer Battle RNG. You can prevent such issues by double-checking codes for extra spaces and typographical mistakes when manually inputting them. Given that they are case-insensitive, you can freely use both uppercase and lowercase letters.

Where to find new Trainer Battle RNG codes

Developer Sai reveals Trainer Battle RNG codes in the Saiya's Studio Discord server. After joining the Discord community, regularly check the "codes" channel to be informed about the latest ones. Additionally, consider joining the Blight Roblox group. The developer often discloses new freebies in the "Announcements" channel to celebrate updates and milestones completed by the game.

FAQs

What is the latest code for Roblox Trainer Battle RNG?

The newest code for the Roblox game is heavenly, and it gives a couple of Heavenly Rolls when redeemed.

Which code provides the best rewards in Trainer Battle RNG?

Unlike other active ones, the code "thank you" can be redeemed to obtain diverse rewards, including Omega Rolls, Hyper Rolls, and Luck Potions.

When do functional codes expire in Trainer Battle RNG?

There is no official timeline for the release as well as the expiration of gift codes.

