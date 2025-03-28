Tri-Horned Treehopper Adopt Me: How to adopt, tricks, and more

The Tri-Horned Treehopper in Adopt Me is a Pet that has been available since March 28, 2025. It is accessible through the in-game Accessory Shop as a part of the UGC Rewards system. This Pet replaces the Honey Badger as the main reward from the system. Since you acquire the Treehopper by purchasing UGCs, it can only be obtained through Robux.

Here’s what you need to know about the Tri-Horned Treehopper.

Everything to know about the Tri-Horned Treehopper in Adopt Me

Overview and how to adopt

The Tri-Horned Treehopper (Image via Roblox)

The Tri-Horned Treehopper is an Ultra-Rare Pet, obtained exclusively from the Accessory Shop. This shop can be found behind the Nursery on Adoption Island and its goods can be viewed by stepping through its doors.

As mentioned earlier, the Treehopper is available from the UGC Rewards system, which involves purchasing UGCs from the Accessory Shop. Naturally, these cost Robux and cannot be acquired through other means. Upon purchasing these accessories, you will receive a Stamp. Collect five of these Stamps to complete the Rewards system and redeem the Treehopper from the designated board.

The Tri-Horned Treehopper is a limited Pet that is expected to be around for a few months once it releases on March 28, 2025. However, like the Honey Badger, the Treehopper will be replaced, after which it will only be available through trading.

Growth stages and tricks

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Tri-Horned Treehopper goes through the standard set of growth phases seen in the vast majority of Pets in the game. These phases include Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown, where each growth stage is punctuated by the Pet learning a new trick.

Here are the different growth stages and the corresponding tricks that the Treehopper will be able to learn:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full-Grown: Trick 2

The Treehopper can be turned into a Neon and Mega Neon variant by merging four regular Treehoppers and four Neon versions, respectively.

FAQs

How to get the Tri-Horned Treehopper in Adopt Me

The Tri-Horned Treehopper can be obtained through the UGC Rewards system in the Accessory Shop.

How many growth phases does the Tri-Horned Treehopper have in Adopt Me?

The Tri-Horned Treehopper goes through six growth phases: Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full-Grown.

Is the Tri-Horned Treehopper available for free in Adopt Me?

Outside of trading, it is not possible to get the Tri-Horned Treehopper for free.

