Troll is a Pinning Tower 2: A beginner’s guide

Troll is a Pinning Tower 2 is a platformer game where you must climb a massive tower without falling or having your HP drained to zero. This Roblox experience is a test of patience, as the higher you climb, the more taxing the jumps become. Mistakes can send you tumbling back to the starting point, which can be particularly devastating if you had been climbing for a while.

Ad

Let’s take a look at the fundamentals of Troll is a Pinning Tower 2 and find out how to get started with it.

Getting started with Troll is a Pinning Tower 2

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

In Troll is a Pinning Tower 2, you must climb the titular tower by making your way through numerous platformer challenges. There is no separation between these parkour challenges, making the entire tower a singular structure with no end in sight from the beginning.

Ad

Trending

Since there is no separation or a checkpoint system, the challenge of these sequences doesn’t come from their difficulty levels. It’s more a matter of handling the pressure of climbing higher and avoiding a fall. In a similar vein to games like Getting Over It, the potential to fall is always present, and it looms over you as you make the climb.

There are no secondary objectives, quests, or any currency to collect in this title. Thus, this game is straightforward in its structure and requires very little investment to understand what it’s all about.

Ad

Also read: Skateboard Obby: A beginner's guide

Controls

The Tower (Image via Roblox)

Troll is a Pinning Tower 2 shares keybindings with the default Roblox experience, making it simple to understand for anyone. It doesn’t include a Sprint button either, so you only need to use the movement and jump keys to clear the obstacles.

Ad

You can use W, S, A, and D to move and press the Spacebar to jump. The mouse controls the camera and can be used to interact with the premium elements.

Gameplay mechanics

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Tower climbing experience: This game is focused entirely on climbing the tower and avoiding obstacles along the way. Obstacles come in various forms, from glowing white platforms that drain your HP to semi-solids that may cause you to fall through. Falling down may potentially kill you or send you back significantly, which can be a devastating feeling.

This game is focused entirely on climbing the tower and avoiding obstacles along the way. Obstacles come in various forms, from glowing white platforms that drain your HP to semi-solids that may cause you to fall through. Falling down may potentially kill you or send you back significantly, which can be a devastating feeling. Health and HP drain: Health is more of a placeholder in this title, and it usually won’t matter unless you stand on the glowing platforms for a long time. It exists to resolve softlock and spawn issues, having no effect on the core platformer experience. Dying by having your HP drained can only happen if done on purpose, as your health regenerates over time. So, consider not worrying about your health and prioritize safely making it across the different platforms.

Health is more of a placeholder in this title, and it usually won’t matter unless you stand on the glowing platforms for a long time. It exists to resolve softlock and spawn issues, having no effect on the core platformer experience. Dying by having your HP drained can only happen if done on purpose, as your health regenerates over time. So, consider not worrying about your health and prioritize safely making it across the different platforms. The end: Once you reach the final set of obstacles, the game will reward you with a message and a special sofa. You can sit on the couch for as long as you like and interact with the premium elements. Then, you may do it all over again if you’re up for the challenge.

Once you reach the final set of obstacles, the game will reward you with a message and a special sofa. You can sit on the couch for as long as you like and interact with the premium elements. Then, you may do it all over again if you’re up for the challenge. Premium elements: The Roblox experience includes a few premium elements that are not required to complete the challenges. That said, they can be helpful in adjusting the associated difficulty. You can purchase items to troll other players, such as the Slap glove to knock Robloxians off the platform. Otherwise, you can buy the Fly or Admin game passes to modulate the difficulty to your liking.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Troll is a Pinning Tower 2 about?

Troll is a Pinning Tower 2 is about climbing an extremely tall tower and making it to the very top of the world.

Is Troll is a Pinning Tower 2 free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free and requires no Robux purchases.

Does Troll is a Pinning Tower 2 have an end?

Yes, the game includes an ending area with a rainbow sofa, where you can lounge for as long as you like.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024