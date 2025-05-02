Trucking Empire codes (May 2025)

Redeeming Trucking Empire codes is the best way to fill your garage with new vehicles. They offer Cash that you can use to purchase cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other types of wheels in the Roblox simulation experience. Normally, you need to complete different tasks while roleplaying as a trucker to earn the in-game currency. Codes help you fill your coffers without having to grind for hours.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Trucking Empire codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Trucking Empire codes

Choose from an assortment of vehicles (Image via Roblox)

Here is the list of working codes for Roblox Trucking Empire:

List of active codes in Trucking Empire Code Rewards HelloWorld 100,000 Cash (Expires on May 4, 2025) ROAD 20,000 Cash 100K Likes Wonkerth U900A Truck

Expired Trucking Empire codes

Roblox codes for this game have a limited window of validity. The developer often reveals their expiration dates, but some have become inactive without warning.

List of inactive codes in Trucking Empire Code Rewards 30MVisits Free rewards 21MVisits Free rewards TruckingIsBack Free rewards JULIO16COL Free rewards DBFIXED Free rewards XtraDim50K Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Trucking Empire codes

Redeem codes to get free in-game currency (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming promo codes is simpler than steering your truck through twisty roads in Trucking Empire. Follow the steps below to claim the freebies:

Launch Trucking Empire on Roblox.

Click on the Play button and choose a map.

Once your character has spawned, tap the ticket icon in the bottom left corner.

Type or paste an active code into the white text box.

Hit the green Submit button to receive free rewards.

Trucking Empire codes and their importance

Purchase trucks and other vehicles with Cash (Image via Roblox)

Being the primary in-game currency, Cash always comes in handy in Roblox Trucking Empire. You can use it to purchase new rides from the Vehicle Dealership. Even though the title is centered on trucking cargo to a specific location, you can purchase sports cars, motorcycles, sedans, buses, hatchbacks, and more, just to explore the virtual maps based on the country of Colombia.

Trucking Empire code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Maintain the letter casing when typing codes (Image via Roblox)

When redeeming codes, the text from success or error messages remains in the redemption box. Ensure that you completely delete any existing text before typing or pasting a working code in Trucking Empire.

Moreover, the uppercase and lowercase must be entered precisely to avoid errors during the code redemption process. Given that codes are case-sensitive, any change in capitalization can cause an error. It is recommended to double-check each code for typographical mistakes, extra spaces, and incorrect letter casing before submitting it.

Where to find new Trucking Empire codes

Join the M&C - Game Studios Discord server and follow game creator ManuelC on X to get information about the latest updates and codes.

FAQs on Trucking Empire codes

How are codes beneficial for players in Roblox Trucking Empire?

Codes grant Cash and free vehicles to help players start their trucking adventures.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Trucking Empire?

Each active Trucking Empire code can be redeemed once with an account. Multiple uses of a code result in an error.

When do the active codes for Trucking Empire become inactive?

The code expiration dates are announced by the developer on their official social channels. Some could become inactive within a week, whereas those without specified expiry dates may remain active till the next update.

