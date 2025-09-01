Twisted Tangle Grow a Garden guide

Grow a Garden added Twisted Tangle to its roster of Prickly Fruits with the Cooking Update on August 2, 2025. This Rare species can be obtained through the title’s crafting mechanic, requiring you to collect four distinct ingredients. Despite belonging to the Rare rarity, the average sell value of the Twisted Tangle Fruit is notably high, making it a worthy addition to any farm.

Ad

This guide will provide you with everything you need to know about Twisted Tangle in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Twisted Tangle in Grow a Garden

How to get

Twisted Tangle crafting recipe (Image via Roblox)

The Seed for Twisted Tangle can be crafted at the Crafting Table, located at the far end of the map opposite the Seed Shop. You need the following items to craft this Seed:

Ad

Trending

1x Cactus Seed: Available in the Seed Shop for 15,000 Sheckles or 497 Robux. 3.33% chance for the Seed to be in stock.

Available in the Seed Shop for 15,000 Sheckles or 497 Robux. 3.33% chance for the Seed to be in stock. 1x Cactus Fruit: Harvested from a grown Cactus plant.

Harvested from a grown Cactus plant. 1x Bamboo Seed: Available in the Seed Shop for 4,000 Sheckles or 99 Robux. 20% chance for the Seed to be in stock.

Available in the Seed Shop for 4,000 Sheckles or 99 Robux. 20% chance for the Seed to be in stock. 1x Mango Fruit: Harvested from a grown Mango tree. Mango Seeds can be bought from the Seed Shop for 100,000 Sheckles or 580 Robux. 1% chance for the Seed to be in stock.

Ad

Submit these items along with 50,000 Sheckles at the Crafting Table to begin the crafting process. Within a few minutes, you will receive the Twisted Tangle Seed.

Feel free to refer to this guide for a detailed list of all Prickly Fruits in Grow a Garden.

Rarity, harvest type, and sell value

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Twisted Tangle belongs to the Rare rarity. Despite this, it is quite valuable, with an average Fruit selling for around 25,000 Sheckles. This places it above many of its Legendary peers, making it a decently worthwhile species to include on your farm.

Ad

This species is of the Multi-Harvest yield type as well, making it even more valuable. A Multi-Harvest type species will not disappear from the farm once you harvest its produce; instead, it will continue to bear Fruit infinitely. The only way for it to stop producing Fruits is if you remove it from the land using the Shovel tool.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get Twisted Tangle in Grow a Garden?

Ad

A Twisted Tangle Seed can be crafted using a Cactus Seed, a Bamboo Seed, a Cactus Fruit, a Mango Fruit, and 50,000 Sheckles.

What rarity does Twisted Tangle belong to?

Twisted Tangle has been assigned the Rare rarity.

What is the sell value of an average Twisted Tangle Fruit?

An average Twisted Tangle Fruit sells for around 25,000 Sheckles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025