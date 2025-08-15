Type Soul Emote list

Emotes are an essential part of communication in any multiplayer game, and Type Soul has them in spades. The game includes an extensive list of Emotes that can be performed at any point. With 34 Emotes to use, you can express a broad range of emotions, from sadness to happiness and excitement.
This article includes a list of every Emote in the game, along with a brief guide on using them.
How to use Emotes in Type Soul
Type Soul doesn’t have a traditional Emote wheel; instead, it makes use of the in-game chat box to execute them. While in-game, click on the speech bubble icon in the top left corner of the screen. Alternatively, hit the forward slash (/) key to open it.
Once the chat box is open, type in the command /e, followed by the name of the Emote you wish to use. For example, if you wish to use the Wave Emote, you must type in /e wave in the chat box. Note that these are case sensitive, so be sure to keep your caps-lock off to ensure your commands are always in the lower case.
After you’ve typed the command in the box, hit the Enter key to execute it and watch your avatar perform the chosen Emote.
List of all Emotes
You can make use of the following Emotes in the game:
- /e baibai: Wave goodbye.
- /e bow: Show your respect and take a bow.
- /e bwahahah: Laugh heartily.
- /e cheer: Perform a standard cheer.
- /e caramell: Dance like you’re a part of the Caramell.
- /e cry: Cry your heart out.
- /e dance: Gangnam Style.
- /e dance 2: Do the Arm Wave.
- /e dance3: A celebratory dance.
- /e dioo: Do your best Dio impression.
- /e freestyle: Do a freestyle dance.
- /e gapgap: Perform a referential Emote.
- /e gojo: Do your best Gojo impression.
- /e jitaro: Perform a JoJo-inspired Emote.
- /e konoha: Perform a referential Emote.
- /e kneel: Take a knee.
- /e laugh: Let out a hearty chortle.
- /e lean: Lean on your blade.
- /e nerdy: For showing off awkwardness.
- /e oluwa: Perform a referential Emote.
- /e osaka: Perform an Osaka-inspired Emote.
- /e oshinoko: Emote based on the Oshi no Ko anime.
- /e point: Point at something.
- /e rest: A relaxed resting animation.
- /e rest2: Sit down on the ground with limbs stretched out.
- /e rest 3: Use a sword as a support while resting.
- /e rest 4: Sit down, dozing.
- /e rukiruki: Perform a referential Emote.
- /e shy: Show off your sensitive side.
- /e sturdy: A dancing Emote.
- /e taunt: Taunt your opponent.
- /e twirl: Twirl your weapon.
- /e wave: A standard wave Emote.
- /e warrior: Show off your resolve
