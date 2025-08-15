Type Soul Emote list

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Aug 15, 2025 11:05 GMT
Roblox Type Soul
Roblox Type Soul (Image via Roblox)

Emotes are an essential part of communication in any multiplayer game, and Type Soul has them in spades. The game includes an extensive list of Emotes that can be performed at any point. With 34 Emotes to use, you can express a broad range of emotions, from sadness to happiness and excitement.

This article includes a list of every Emote in the game, along with a brief guide on using them.

How to use Emotes in Type Soul

Performing an Emote (Image via Roblox)
Performing an Emote (Image via Roblox)

Type Soul doesn’t have a traditional Emote wheel; instead, it makes use of the in-game chat box to execute them. While in-game, click on the speech bubble icon in the top left corner of the screen. Alternatively, hit the forward slash (/) key to open it.

also-read-trending Trending

Once the chat box is open, type in the command /e, followed by the name of the Emote you wish to use. For example, if you wish to use the Wave Emote, you must type in /e wave in the chat box. Note that these are case sensitive, so be sure to keep your caps-lock off to ensure your commands are always in the lower case.

After you’ve typed the command in the box, hit the Enter key to execute it and watch your avatar perform the chosen Emote.

New to Type Soul? Use our guide on keybinds and controls to learn how the game's controls work.

List of all Emotes

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

You can make use of the following Emotes in the game:

  • /e baibai: Wave goodbye.
  • /e bow: Show your respect and take a bow.
  • /e bwahahah: Laugh heartily.
  • /e cheer: Perform a standard cheer.
  • /e caramell: Dance like you’re a part of the Caramell.
  • /e cry: Cry your heart out.
  • /e dance: Gangnam Style.
  • /e dance 2: Do the Arm Wave.
  • /e dance3: A celebratory dance.
  • /e dioo: Do your best Dio impression.
  • /e freestyle: Do a freestyle dance.
  • /e gapgap: Perform a referential Emote.
  • /e gojo: Do your best Gojo impression.
  • /e jitaro: Perform a JoJo-inspired Emote.
  • /e konoha: Perform a referential Emote.
  • /e kneel: Take a knee.
  • /e laugh: Let out a hearty chortle.
  • /e lean: Lean on your blade.
  • /e nerdy: For showing off awkwardness.
  • /e oluwa: Perform a referential Emote.
  • /e osaka: Perform an Osaka-inspired Emote.
  • /e oshinoko: Emote based on the Oshi no Ko anime.
  • /e point: Point at something.
  • /e rest: A relaxed resting animation.
  • /e rest2: Sit down on the ground with limbs stretched out.
  • /e rest 3: Use a sword as a support while resting.
  • /e rest 4: Sit down, dozing.
  • /e rukiruki: Perform a referential Emote.
  • /e shy: Show off your sensitive side.
  • /e sturdy: A dancing Emote.
  • /e taunt: Taunt your opponent.
  • /e twirl: Twirl your weapon.
  • /e wave: A standard wave Emote.
  • /e warrior: Show off your resolve
FAQs on Type Soul

How to use Emotes in Type Soul

You can use Emotes by opening the chat box and entering /e followed by the name of the Emote.

How many Emotes does Type Soul feature?

The game features 34 Emotes in total.

Are there any unlockable Emotes in Type Soul?

No, you can access all Emotes in the game right away.

