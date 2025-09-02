Type Soul Fullbringer Progression guide

Fullbringer is the newest playable race in Type Soul, giving you access to a whole new playstyle. With the new playable archetype comes a new progression system exclusive to it. The major keystones of progression for this race are Fullbring and Twin Souls, both of which require plenty of elbow grease to attain.

Read on to learn more about the character creation process, the Fullbring state, and the Twin Souls Mode for the Fullbringer race in Type Soul.

Developing a Fullbringer character in Type Soul

Initial Grades and Fullbring

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

If you have a free player slot, then you can get started with a Fullbringer character right away. Otherwise, you must purchase a new slot using Robux. Proceed to customize your avatar’s appearance and go through the tutorials before getting started on the journey to unlock Fullbring.

Fullbring is the culmination of the standard progression route for Fullbringers. You start at Grade 5, like the other races, and continue to gather XP to raise your Grade. With sufficient mission clears through Mission Boards in Karakura Town, you will level up to Grade 2. Use the comma key on the keyboard to view all location markers on the overlay.

Upon reaching Grade 2, you can unlock the Fullbring state. Go to Elek Ginjo in Fake Karakura Town, which can be reached using the Call Xcution skill. You can unlock the Call Xcution skill from the Skills menu. Speak to Elek Ginjo to initiate your ascension, requiring you to defeat enemies or meditate until the bar at the top right fills up. Meditation can be triggered manually by pressing the M key when not in combat.

Once you fill up the bar completely, meditate once more to teleport to a new map called the Inner World. Here, you must speak to an NPC that looks exactly like your avatar to initiate a trial.

Your objective is to defeat all four enemy waves before the bar at the top right fully depletes. A Kido build is the best for this objective, as ranged moves will keep you safe from the Hollow foes. It’s important not to die, since death will reset the bar to zero, and you must refill the bar for another attempt at the Inner World objective.

Once you succeed, speak to Elek Ginjo again to unlock your Fullbring abilities.

Elite Grade and Twin Souls Grade

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Elite Grade is the next step in the progression ladder for Fullbringers. For this, you must have your Fullbring abilities unlocked, and you must score Elite kills to reach the Elite grade. The level-up process is fairly standard for this step, requiring no special actions to reach the penultimate progression level.

Twin Souls is the final progression stage for a Fullbringer character, and reaching it entails completing three different sets of objectives. Each of these objective sets are quite involved, so be sure to take your time completing them.

Stage 1

You need to complete one of the three objectives listed below:

13 Raid battle wins.

26 Ranked battle wins.

10 Clan War wins.

Speak to V - Unequaled Unrivaled to check your progress for this stage. If he says “Unequaled… Unrivaled… Go make me proud, lil bro,” then you’re ready to move to the next stage.

Stage 2

You must complete all three of the following objectives:

50 Hollow kills.

10 Elite Grade grips (opposing factions).

One boss kill.

You may defeat Bawabawa, Jidanbo, or the Karakura Town Hollow as a part of the last objective.

Stage 3

Access the trial by meditating with the M key. The trial you face will depend on the chosen Fullbring weapon, so be sure to prepare accordingly. Listed below are the different Fullbring weapons available to Fullbringers:

Common: Devil’s Arm

Devil’s Arm Rare: Doll House, Zangetsu

Doll House, Zangetsu Legendary: Time Tells No Lies, Book of the End

Time Tells No Lies, Book of the End Mythical: Chess

Finish the trial, and you will have access to the Twin Souls grade.

FAQs on Type Soul

How do I meditate as a Fullbringer in Type Soul?

You can meditate as a Fullbringer by pressing the M key on the keyboard.

Where is Elek Ginjo located in Type Soul?

Elek Ginjo can be found in Fake Karakura Town, accessible through the Call Xcution skill available to Fullbringer avatars.

What is the rarest Fullbring weapon in Type Soul?

The rarest Fullbring weapon is the Mythical Chess.

