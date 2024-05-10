Type Soul: The Best Arrancar Build

Type Soul includes three playable factions, each of which boasts an impressive amount of build variety. Quincies have access to specialized weapons and Voltstanding, while Soul Reapers can use multiple forms of their awakenings, Shikai and Bankai.

The third playable race, Arrancar, is the faction that completes the potential of this Bleach-inspired Roblox experience. Featuring unique weapons, multiple Resurrection levels, an extensive progression path, and all the skill trees accessible to the other races, there is plenty to dissect with this faction.

The trouble is that players new to Arrancars may feel a little lost when building them for the first time. To resolve this issue, we’ve created a complete guide on the best build for Arrancars. Read on to learn all about the stat spread and preferred Resurrection for this race.

An overview of Arrancars in Type Soul

Game﻿ title screen (Image via Roblox)

An Arrancar is the final form of a Hollow, being an advanced state where the player character’s destructive potential is taken to the very limit. Of all the potential progression paths taken by a Hollow, the Arrancar form is what most players aim for.

Arrancars are highly mobile and strong characters with abilities that can match advanced forms of Soul Reapers and Quincies blow by blow. Their default speed is incredibly high, which makes them effective in both the PvE and PvP parts of the game.

In addition to exclusive armor and weapons, Arrancars can access no less than 14 types of Resurrections. These are powerful ability sets that can unleash devastating firepower upon the opponent, effectively decimating them in just a few hits.

The best stat spread for Arrancars

Skill spread for Arrancars (Image via Roblox || Balboabtw on YouTube)

The best stat spread for Arrancars is to have a split between Kendo, Speed, and Healing. This build will capitalize on the innately high movement speed and attack power of this race, making what was already good even better. The minor investment in healing is to enable HP regeneration for lengthy battles.

Consider investing 45 points into Kendo, 15 into Speed, and 5 into Healing for maximum effectiveness. By doing so, you will gain access to skills like Eviscerate for high damage and Crescent Relief for resetting your posture.

The best Arrancar skills

The best skills for Arrancars include the following in the Kendo skill path:

Safeguard

Brace

Thrust

Suikawari

Senmaioroshi

Bisection

Rising Swallow

Vertical Down

Split Gate

Overpowering Slash

Delayed Crossings

Flower Passage

Pressure Shift

Flowing Petals

Mortal Ties

With the remaining stat points, you can unlock the following skills in the Speed tree:

Flashstep

Flash Tension

Flashstep Mastery (1 and 2)

Blooming cut

Flash Cut

Phantom Trick

Lastly, you can use the following skills in the healing skill path:

Medic

Self Heal

High-Speed Regeneration

The best Resurrection for Arrancars

Arrancar gameplay (Image via Roblox || Balboabtw on YouTube)

There are 14 types of Resurrections available to Arrancars, with each of them offering five moves when in Full Resurrection mode. Naturally, certain types are better than others, making them the preferred option.

Here is a complete list of Resurrections for Arrancars:

Acid

Arrangante

Bone

Light

Pantera

Phoenix

Shark

Slash

Spirit

Starrk

Storm

Tiger

Vampire

Volcanica

Of the 14 listed here, the best are Starrk and Vampire, both of which work well with any build. With our Kendo, Speed, and Healing hybrid build, these Resurrections are particularly effective as they build upon their existing strengths.

FAQs

What is the best build for Arrancars in Type Soul?

The best build for Arrancars features a Kendo specialization, with secondary stat point investment in Speed and Healing.

What is the best Resurrection for Arrancars in Type Soul?

Starrk and Vampire are the best Resurrection types for Arrancars.

What is the best skill path for Arrancars in Type Soul?

The best skill path for Arrancars is the Kendo path, with Speed and Kido being close seconds.

