Type Soul: Arrancar Clans guide

In Type Soul, clans play a major role in determining the effectiveness of your avatar in combat. Featuring stat buffs and ability bonuses, having the right clan for your build can shift the scales in your favor in the heat of battle.
As an Arrancar, you will often find yourself facing insurmountable odds. Every bonus you can get helps, and rerolling your clan until you find the right one can be a sound strategy. After all, you can’t be a part of two clans at once.
This guide goes over all Arrancar clans in the Bleach-inspired experience and outlines the best among them while answering a few common questions.
How clans work in Type Soul
Clans are passive buffs that are assigned during the character creation process. Once assigned, you can access the Clan Reroll feature from the Items screen to change it. Since it is a reroll, you will be assigned one randomly when you click the reroll button.
Each clan offers a flat buff to HP and Reiatsu, with certain clans adding a bonus effect like posture regeneration or increased Resurrection / Voltstanding / Bankai mode duration.
Based on these effects, clans are also divided into two tiers: Common and Legendary. Common clans don’t offer any buff effects, making them nothing more than flavor text next to your avatar’s name.
A list of Arrancar Clans
Arrancar clans include 11 common-rarity clans and five Legendary clans. The following list includes all common Arrancar clans:
- Aivirrne
- Appaci
- Arruruerie
- Gingerbuck
- Granz
- Harribel
- Llargo
- Margela
- Mila Rose
- Rureaux
- Vega
In the table below are the Legendary Arrancar Clans, each of which offers a unique effect that can be a significant boost for your avatar.
FAQs
How many Arrancar clans does Type Soul have?
There are a total of 16 clans for the Arrancar faction, with 11 common and five legendary clans.
What is the best clan for Arrancars in Type Soul?
The best clan for Arrancars is the Starrk Clan for its boosted Reiatsu steal ability, allowing you to drain your opponent's Reiatsu bar.
Can I change my clan in Type Soul?
Yes, you can change your clan by accessing the Clan Reroll option in the Item screen, which can be opened by pressing N on your keyboard.
