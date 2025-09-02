Type Soul Hellspiecer guide

Hellspiercer is among the newest weapons in Type Soul, available with the new Hell update. This armament can be crafted using the items that drop in the Hell area, making it fairly easy to get. For mid- to late-game players, the Hellspiercer is a must-have thrusting weapon that is highly effective in all game modes.
Curious about the Hellspiercer? Read on to learn how to get it, who can use it, and how good it is in Type Soul.
Getting the Hellspiercer in Type Soul
The Hellspiercer is a craftable weapon that requires you to collect Hellspiercer-themed items. You need the following items as a part of its crafting recipe:
- 2x Hellspiercer Fangs:
- Hellspiercer Head
- Hellspiercer Shaft
- Hellspiercer Spike
These items are exclusive to the Hell area, which can only be accessed after unlocking your avatar’s powered-up state, i.e., Bankai, Resurreccion, or Voltstanding. Speak to Qas J. Ward near the Hell Door in Karakura Town to access the entrance to Hell.
After that, make your way to the area with plenty of lava, where you can kill enemies for a chance to get one of the Hellspiercer items. Alternatively, you can open loot orbs during the Lava Rain Event for a chance at these crafting items as well.
Once you have the ingredients, go to Ring 3 in Hell to access the Library, where you can craft the Hellspiercer. In the Crafting menu, place the Hellspiercer Head, Shaft, and Spike in the middle column, and position the Hellspiercer Fangs in the top left and top right spaces. After that, hit the Craft button to finish the crafting process and receive the Hellspiercer weapon.
Here's a quick guide to the best Arrancar build in Type Soul.
Is the Hellspiercer any good?
The Hellspiercer is one of the best weapons in the game, offering a powerful moveset with virtually no downsides. Its basic attack chain is quick and deals decent damage that leads to situations where you will win most hit trades. This is particularly useful in Ranked matches, where a lot of the neutral play is all about hit exchanges.
Since it is a thrusting weapon, its range is quite good, even in comparison to some of the best in the game. You can easily land pokes from afar that can chip away at the opponent’s HP with ease. Combined with Kendo skills, this weapon can be a devastating force in PvP matches and PvE modes.
Note that the Hellspiercer is exclusive to Arrancars and Quincies.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Type Soul
How do I craft the Hellspiercer?
The Hellspiercer can be crafted using two Hellspiercer Fangs, and one each of Hellspiercer Head, Shaft, and Spike at Ring 3 in Hell.
What is the best build for the Hellspiercer?
An Arrancar character who specializes in Kendo is the best build for the Hellspiercer.
Is the Hellspiercer worth getting?
Yes, the Hellspiercer is the best option for Arrancars and Quincies.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025