Type Soul Hellverse Wiping guide

Hellverse in Type Soul has a Wiping mechanic that locks your character slot, making the infernal pits a high-stakes part of the game. If you die in PvP combat while in Hellverse, you will be transported into a clone battle, which eventually seals your character slot. Naturally, it’s important not to die, especially if you’ve achieved the True form for your current build or have the rarest and most powerful gear pieces.

Getting Wiped in Hellverse is a devastating penalty that must be avoided at all costs. Fortunately, there are a few safeguards to rely on to avoid meeting this fate, which you will find in this guide. Read on to learn how Wiping works in Hellverse and how you can avoid getting Wiped.

How Hellverse Wiping works in Type Soul

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Hellverse is a special part of the game tailor-made for experienced players. While you explore the infernal lands and battle foes, you will inevitably run into other players, who may initiate combat. Since Hellverse is an endgame area, you can expect stiff competition from the opponent, particularly if they’ve already achieved their True form.

If you lose to the enemy combatant, you will lose a life. Should you run out of your three lives, your current slot will be marked as Wiped. You will then be transported to another map, where you must face a clone with your current build. This can be a challenging fight, as the doppelgänger is scaled to your current level and will activate the maximum power mode available. If you use your best forms, you will see the clone NPC copy your current state.

If you prevail, you can avoid being locked in and return to the main game world. Lose, and your character will be locked in purgatory, effectively making the slot unusable. Unlocking the slot to reset progress at that point would require the use of Robux.

What makes this Wiping system particularly punishing is that each time your slot is marked as Wiped, you will face an additional clone in purgatory. So, if you are Wiped for the 20th time, you will face 21 clones in purgatory. The number of clones will continue to rise for as long as you continue to win against them in battle.

If you wish to clear your character slot and start from scratch, here's a quick guide on using Wipes in Type Soul.

How to avoid getting Wiped in Hellverse

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

If you wish to avoid deaths in Hellverse entirely, the idea is to play with your friends or maximize your current power. The former is the safer option, as your buddies will help you take down NPCs, and your group can watch each other’s backs. As for maximizing your current power, you will unlock your True form in Hellverse, but this will take some elbow grease and plenty of careful gameplay.

There is one clear-cut way of avoiding Hellverse Wipes after losing your lives: defeating NPCs in Hellverse. This is a tall order, as the enemy mobs populating the infernal map are extremely strong in their own right. Restoring your lives will require you to pull all the stops if you wish to kill Hellverse NPCs with relative ease.

FAQs on Type Soul

What happens if I lose all my lives in Hellverse?

If you lose all of your lives, you must win a battle against your clone to restore your character slot.

What happens the clone in purgatory defeats me in Type Soul?

Your avatar will be locked in purgatory upon losing the battle against your clone, and resetting the slot will cost Robux.

Is Type Soul available for free?

Yes, you can enjoy the core mechanics of Type Soul without having to make any compulsory premium purchases.

