Type Soul Update Part 2: New points system, accessories, and more

Type Soul, the Bleach-inspired open-world PvP title, has recently received an update that brings various changes to the game. Featuring major and minor alterations, the update shifts the meta significantly, bringing an air of freshness to the game. Furthermore, the new points system gives you access to various accessories, along with a brand-new weapon to experiment with.

This article goes through each aspect of this update, breaking down the additions and changes introduced to Type Soul.

Everything new in Update Part 2 for Type Soul

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

A major addition to the core gameplay system is the new point system, a looting system that gives you access to the aforementioned points. These points are a type of currency that can be used to obtain a suite of new accessories. It can be obtained from the Ranked and Arena modes and then used on the desired loot pool to perform rolls.

The new accessories include the following:

Haruspexs Crest

Bejeweled Earring

Crusaders Coat

Obsidian Glass Gauntlets

Bizzare Brooch

Consortiums Profits

Ivory Pauldron

Arrancars can enjoy a new Legendary weapon called Scar, which has a 3% chance to show up in rolls. It comes with three unique moves by default: Sonido Cleave, Buster, and Cero Corazon.

Balancing changes and QoL update

New Code Redemption interface (Image via Roblox)

This update brings a slew of balance changes that shake up the meta quite a bit. These changes primarily involve abilities, weapons, and damage types, with some moves being targeted to prevent them from ruling the PvP landscape.

The following is a list of balance changes made to the game:

Reduced partial slash damage from all sources.

Reduced stun for Pantera X.

Reduced stun time for Iron G.

Reduced stun time for Bloodedge.

Reduced stun time for Butterfly G.

Reduced stun time on Theater’s counter.

Increased end lag on Light’s X.

Cornea can be blocked in all directions.

Increased wind-up for Kehren’s critical attack.

Reduced speed for Kehren’s critical attack.

Shrank the hitbox for Kehren’s critical attack.

Reduced stun for the final slash of Zangetsu’s X move.

Reduced Zangetsu’s damage.

Increased end lag to critical attacks performed using Lightning Shunko.

Increased end lag to SR Muramasa.

Increased end lag on Unstable SR.0.

Added hyper armor to Burning Stomp.

Scorched Shot applies pierce at any range in mode.

Burner finger 1 can now perform guard breaks.

One quality-of-life update includes a complete overhaul of the Code interface, which has been cleaned up to be easier to use.

Bug fixes

Type Soul title screen (Image via Roblox)

An array of bug fixes have been made in this update as well. Several aspects of the game that did not work correctly or applied unintended effects have been attended to, making them function normally.

Here’s a list of bugs squashed with this update:

Fixed a bug that caused the player to fly when using Confusion Clones.

Fixed a bug that caused Ranked matches to end unprompted.

Fixed an error that caused bricking when using normal attacks with a Scythe.

Fixed the KT Shop.

Fixed the Accessory Shop.

Fixed a bug that caused Blooming Cut not to work in various game modes.

Fixed a bug that applied SR Medic’s healing effect to everyone on the server.

Fixed the Black Claw not giving Rei back upon an enemy dodge.

Fixed a bug that caused you to flash step infinitely when dropping someone and using the ability at the same time.

Fixed a bug that gave you access to Bankai moves while not in Bankai mode.

Fixed the Keybinds menu.

Fixed Hierro Plating.

Fixed Blood Bankai passive being active after Bankai.

Fixed a bug that prevented Ranked from adding to the Bankai meter.

Fixed UI bugginess.

Fixed a bug that caused slots to become unpurchasable.

Fixed an audio bug that caused Water Prison sound effects to become global.

FAQs

How do I get points in Type Soul?

You can get points from the Ranked or Arena modes in the form of loot.

What is the pull rate for the Legendary Arrancar Weapon Scar in Type Soul?

The pull chance for Scar, the Legendary Arrancar Weapon, is 3%.

When was Update Part 2 added to Type Soul?

Update Part 2 was implemented to the game on August 26, 2024.

