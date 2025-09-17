Ultimate Mining Tycoon: All shop locations 

Ultimate Mining Tycoon features a vast map that includes many important locations. This mining simulation title requires players to dig and search for rare and valuable minerals. There are four important shop locations on the map - players must visit them all to progress in the game.

This article provides the locations of all shops in Ultimate Mining Tycoon, along with their features, to help you make the most out of your gameplay.

How to find all shops in Roblox Ultimate Mining Tycoon

You must upgrade your equipment to progress in the game (Image via Roblox)

There are four shops in Ultimate Mining Tycoon: Generico Mining Gear, Rolijok's Rebirth Shop, Automatic Ore Recovery, and Madattak's Dynamite Shack. All four are scattered across the map, connected by roads. Two roads run from either end of the base and connect near the mine in a circle.

Generico Mining Gear

This shop is located right beside the mine: players can easily find it with the help of a red neon sign that indicates its direction. They can purchase backpacks and pickaxes from Generico Mining Gear, which will help them progress in the game. Backpacks increase a player's capacity to carry ores and gems.

Pickaxes are instrumental in mining for minerals and must be upgraded at regular intervals to explore deeper layers of the mines. In the shop, Happy Pickaxe Man sells pickaxes, while the Backpack Man sells backpacks.

Rolijok's Rebirth Store

Players can reset their in-game stats and progress through Rebirth in exchange for Souls. New machines and gear can then be unlocked with Souls. However, all progress made in the game, including every purchased pickaxe, backpack, vehicle, explosive, and even plot upgrade, would be reset.

You can upgrade gear and purchase new machines from Rolijok's Rebirth Store with Souls. It is located right behind Generico Mining Gear and is identifiable by a blue neon sign that reads "Upgrades Here".

Automatic Ore Recovery

This is not a shop, but more of an in-game saviour. It comes in handy when players, while mining or carrying minerals, get disconnected and are forced to relaunch their game.

The shop stores players' mined gems and ores in one of eight given shacks so that the time you invested in mining is not wasted. Automatic Ore Recovery can be found if they follow the road that leads to Madattak's Dynamite Shack.

Madattak's Dynamite Shack

This shop is one of the most important ones in the game, since players can buy explosives from here. Explosives are required to break the walls of the mine to make way to dig and search for valuable and rarer minerals.

To locate this shop, players must find the road that goes uphill behind the spawn area. They must turn left when the road leads in two directions to reach Madattak's Dynamite Shack.

What is Ultimate Mining Tycoon?

Rarer gems and ores will spawn in the deep layers of mines (Image via Roblox)

Ultimate Mining Tycoon is a mining simulation in which players search for rare and valuable gems and ores to make money. There are eight layers to a mine - they must be explored within 100 minutes, since that is the default timer for the mine's collapse. These layers must be dug and broken into with the combined forces of explosives and pickaxes.

Every layer requires an upgrade on Pickaxes - players are advised to upgrade their equipment, such as backpacks and vehicles, to make the most out of mining in a short time. Machines must be utilized, since they provide an instant money boost to players.

FAQs on locations in Ultimate Mining Tycoon

Where is the mine on the map?

The mine can be accessed by either taking one of two roads on the map, since both connect to it.

Where can I find Generico Mining Gear?

This shop can be found right beside the mines with a red neon banner of the same name.

Where is the Rolijok's Rebirth Store?

This shop can be found right next to Generico Mining Gear, and is marked with a blue neon sign.

