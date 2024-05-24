Ultrachase: A Survival Guide

Ultrachase is a horror experience where you assume the role of a contractor trying to fix interdimensional anomalies. Offering unique and intricate gameplay systems, this Roblox experience is tailor-made for those who prefer their horror experiences with a side of chaos.

Offering various build options and weapon choices, you have a massive arsenal of skills and tools at your disposal to take care of any anomalies. Unfortunately, so do the enemy entities, who can dispatch you within seconds of detecting you. Naturally, this makes the game quite difficult, particularly for newcomers.

To allay any doubts, we’ve created this survival guide that gives you a set of tips to help you survive in Ultrachase. Keep reading to learn how to traverse the maps of the game, work around the enemies, and complete the assigned tasks successfully.

How to survive in Ultrachase

One of the first lessons that Ultrachase teaches you is that staying in well-lit areas is an easy way to be detected and swiftly killed by entities. Since you will spend most of your time carefully sneaking from one shadowy area to the next, it’s important to remember that this is a game of patience.

Here’s what you should know to successfully survive in Ultrachase:

Always keep an eye on the stealth meter while traversing the map. The stealth meter indicates if you are visible to the enemy entities or not, allowing you to plan ahead.

Use your light source sparingly not only because its battery power is limited, but also because it can give away your location. If enemies are not in your immediate vicinity, you can remain still for a little while to gain partial vision.

The best way to defeat an enemy entity is to attack it before it detects you. This will allow you to get an extra few hits in and take the entity down swiftly. Once an enemy entity goes down, continue attacking it until it disappears to ensure it does not return.

Certain enemies affect your Sanity meter, which remains hidden in normal circumstances. If your Sanity drops too low, you will enter a stunned state, where your movement will be limited and your weapon forcibly removed.

Pick your weapons carefully. The ideal weapon does not make much noise and deals plenty of damage. The idea behind this choice is to avoid attracting unnecessary attention from other entities while you attend to a task.

Enemy entities don’t need to be taken down unless explicitly stated otherwise. You may skirt around them if you prefer an invisible ninja-style approach.

Stat allocations can be a complete game-changer for your experience with this title, as improved stats can give you access to extra health, sanity, stamina, battery power, and more. Level up whenever stat points are available to you.

Traits are an important part of the game that apply positive and negative effects to your character. If you’re struggling with a particular task or enemy, certain traits can make it easier to progress. Shop for these traits whenever you need assistance.

Remember to scour the game world for resources. Plenty of hidden tools and resources can be found scattered across the various maps featured in this experience. You never know when a particular tool may save your life.

Amassing plenty of points is a good idea, as doing so will give you access to various high-end weapons. Some of the more advanced weapons have multiple effects associated with them, such as charge attacks, the ability to block, and parry compatibility.

More about Ultrachase

Ultrachase depicts a world where interdimensional anomalies are a reality, and the UC Corporation is doing everything in its power to stop it. You are a contractor hired by the corporation to deal with these anomalies and stop the entities from pouring through into our reality.

This title is heavily focused on stealth, featuring unique sneak mechanics and combat systems. It functions similarly to an immersive sim, where you are afforded plenty of freedom to approach a given task.

Complete tasks, defeat enemies, and level up in this action horror experience to earn your right to the final promotion.

FAQs

What is Ultrachase about?

Ultrachase is a horror experience where you assume the role of a contractor who must find and deal with interdimensional anomalies for the UC Corporation.

How do I survive in Ultrachase?

The easiest way to survive is to use stealth as much as possible and attack entities with powerful weapons while completely hidden.

How do I earn skill points in Ultrachase?

You can earn skill points in the game by gathering enough experience to level up.

