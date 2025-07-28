Untitled Boxing Game Medal x UBG guide

The Medal x UBG quests in Untitled Boxing Game are the result of a collaboration between the gameplay clip-sharing platform and the Roblox experience. These missions are a way to introduce Robloxians to Medal, which provides them with a way to watch and share their Roblox adventures. Players can complete three tasks to earn various in-game rewards.

This guide gives you a quick overview of the Medal x UBG quests and their rewards in Untitled Boxing Game.

Completing the Medal x UBG quests in Untitled Boxing Game

The collab missions (Image via Roblox)

The Medal x UBG quests are very straightforward and don’t involve any complex steps. They will remain active until August 12, 2025, so you have plenty of time to finish them and collect the rewards on offer. These missions include the following:

Connect your Roblox account to Medal: Connecting your Roblox account to Medal requires you to make an account on the latter. Visit the Medal website, use the Log In button, and hit the Roblox icon to do so. Follow the on-screen prompts to finish account creation using your Roblox account. Alternatively, if you already have a Medal account, visit the Settings menu on the website, scroll down, and click on the Roblox icon to link it.

This is a straightforward mission that involves regular gameplay. Simply find an opponent and score three knockdowns. If you’re new to the experience or are struggling in PvP matches, you can participate in matches against a friend. Have them take the fall thrice to finish the mission. You can also do the same for your friend to help them complete the quest. Clip a knockdown: After you score a knockdown, hit the F8 key on your keyboard to clip it. This will record a few seconds of gameplay and make it ready to be shared online. It will also mark the associated quest as completed.

Also read: The latest codes for Untitled Boxing Game

Medal x UBG quest rewards

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

After completing the Medal x UBG quests, you can claim the associated rewards from the Quests screen. Here are the freebies you will receive for finishing these tasks:

Connect your Roblox account to Medal: 5x Lucky Spins.

5x Lucky Spins. Get 3 knockdowns: 24,999 Cash

24,999 Cash Clip a Knockdown: Medal Selfie emote.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How many missions does the Untitled Boxing Game Medal x UBG collaboration include?

The Medal x UBG collab includes three missions in total.

What are the rewards for completing the Medal x UBG missions in Untitled Boxing game?

The Medal x UBG missions reward you with five Lucky Spins, 24,999 Cash, and the Medal Selfie emote for completing them.

When will the Medal x UBG collab quests end in Untitled Boxing Game?

The Medal x UBG collaboration missions are set to end on August 12, 2025.

