Untitled Boxing Game White Ash guide

White Ash is one of eight Legendary styles in Untitled Boxing Game. The title pits players against each other in an intense match of Socker Boppers. In the game, the styles focus on different approaches that have distinct mechanics, strengths, and weaknesses. Thus, understanding them all will help you not only take advantage of them but also find counters.
This article serves as a basic guide to the White Ash style in the Roblox title.
A guide to White Ash in Untitled Boxing Game
White Ash is based on and reflects the core value of Ashita no Joe, a manga authored by Asao Takamori and illustrated by Tetsuya Chiba. It is all about persistence. The playstyle of Untitled Boxing Game mainly revolves around counters and dodging. Think of it as a glass cannon build.
White Ash has good base damage, but it isn't recommended to exchange direct hits since the style has the lowest HP (70) out of the roster. However, while other boxers have three stocks (lives), this style provides boxers with four. Hence, they have a higher sustenance.
Furthermore, each time you get knocked down, your power increases slightly.
Burn ability
White Ash users have a unique bar at the bottom left-hand side called the Burn bar. It fills up whenever an attack gets countered, whether it's yours or the opponent's.
Once the meter fills up, you can activate the ability. It provides the following buffs and debuffs on you:
- Increased Stamina.
- Removes Block ability and replaces backdashing with a swayback.
- Your health drains slowly over time.
Here's how the ability affects opponents in Untitled Boxing Game:
- They have a harder time recovering health.
- They become slower and weaker.
- They slowly lose their backdash ability.
Note that the ability's start-up animation has i-frames, so activating it during any attack/special will stop their strike and allow you to counterattack immediately.
The Burn ability can be manually deactivated, but it'll leave you stunned for a while. The power will automatically stop if either of the two players gets knocked down or if anyone successfully executes their ultimate ability.
Normal ultimate
White Ash's ultimate isn't a strike. It is a counter with substantial risk that requires you to guess the opponent. When you activate a counter, a small parry window will open after a second or two. If the opponent hits you when it is active, a QTE will trigger. You'll need to press the keybind shown on the screen (it will be W, A, S, D, Q, E).
If you press the correct button, you'll release a counter-attack that deals 20% damage to the enemy and 10% damage to you. Fail the QTE, and the numbers will reverse, causing you 20% damage instead.
Pulling off this ultimate is tricky. You cannot use it as a reactive ability, like activating it when a punch is just about to land. Instead, you must guess beforehand that the enemy is about to launch a punch. This ability is best suited for attacks with longer startup animations rather than quick M1 jabs.
The secret ultimate
White Ash also has a secret, powerful ultimate move. To activate it, you must fail the ultimate's QTE three times, and then succeed on the fourth try. This will trigger a unique, longer cutscene. It will deal damage of around 80-85% of the opponent's health, making it one of the strongest ultimates.
Pros and cons
Here are all the pros and cons of the Untitled Boxing Game style:
Pros
- Good base damage.
- Your own knockdown slightly increases your damage.
- More number of stocks (It has four, while other styles have only three).
- Above-average dashes.
- Burn ability works as a great counter-attack.
Cons
- Only 70 HP.
- Burn ability also applies debuffs like removing blocking and backdashes.
- Ultimate ability is tricky to execute.
- One of the weakest ultimates (the normal ultimate).
- The M2 punch always comes from the right side, making it easy to counter.
FAQs regarding the titular Untitled Boxing Game style
What tier is White Ash?
White Ash is a Legendary-tier boxing style
Which manga is White Ash based on?
It is based on Ashita no Joe.
How do you activate the secret ultimate?
Connect the ultimate's parry three times, but fail its QTE. When you execute the ability for the fourth time, win the QTE.
