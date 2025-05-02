Untitled Drill Game: A beginner's guide

Untitled Drill Game is a recently added experience on Roblox that has quickly caught the attention of users. In this game, your goal is to unearth the rarest ores and sell them to become the best excavator on the server. While this process requires some patience, you can learn quite a few things in the meantime, especially if you are a new player.

Here's a beginner's guide to the Untitled Drill Game, where we have explained the basics and your way forward in this experience.

How to play the Untitled Drill Game

Install drills to collect ores (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you will spawn on an excavation site in the middle of a desert. In the initial phase, you will have nothing but a standard Hand Drill by your side. By equipping this tool, you can dig up the ground and acquire ores like Iron, Nickel, Gold, and Silver. Remember, there are multiple ores in this game, and rare ones like Uranium and Titanium are difficult to come by.

You can always access the index from the left side of the screen and check all the ores you've unlocked so far. The ores you've collected can be sold for in-game cash. You will be able to buy automatic and manual drills by using the cash you collect over time. Note that a rarer ore will give you more cash, so make sure to sell it instead of keeping it for the showcase.

With more advanced tools, your chances of yielding rare ores will increase, too. However, most of these tools are unlocked and require you to rebirth. This feature can only be used by collecting a certain amount of ore. For instance, rebirthing for the first time requires you to collect 75,000 Ores. On top of that, you need two rare ores called Uranium and Adamantite.

Rebirth to unlock new tools (Image via Roblox)

Once you have fulfilled both the said requirements, you can rebirth and unlock more drills and storage for your home excavation site. A downside of rebirthing is that it despawns all your unlocked drills permanently. Moreover, all your money is also reduced to zero, so you can start from scratch. Rebirthing is a necessary process so you can unlock more tools and reach the endgame fast.

It is recommended to buy a Standard Vault from the merchant for $10,000. This will help you store 2,000 ores at once. This will help you collect a plethora of ores and sell them in bulk to earn more money.

FAQs

Are there any codes available for the Untitled Drill Game?

Currently, there are no codes available for this game as the developers haven't issued any.

What are the chances of obtaining an Adamantite in the Untitled Drill Game?

There's a 1 out of 20,000 chance that you will receive an Adamantite in this game.

What does rebirthing do in Untitled Drill Game?

Rebirthing unlocks new tools for you, but at the expense of your in-game cash and existing tools.

