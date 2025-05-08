Venus Flytrap in Grow a Garden: How to plant and selling price

Grow a Garden features many plant species that produce fruits of varying selling prices. One of the rarest plants in the game is the Venus Flytrap, a Divine-rarity plant obtained from Jim the Angry Plant. Even though its acquisition method is largely dependent on RNG, it is worth pursuing due to the value it adds to your farm.

This guide explains how to plant the Venus Flytrap and sell its fruit in Grow a Garden.

How to plant the Venus Flytrap in Grow a Garden

The Venus Flytrap in the regular Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

Acquiring the Venus Flytrap is a little more complex than most other seeds, as it isn’t available in the regular Seed Shop. Instead, you must offer specific fruits to Jim the Angry Plant to receive a Seed Pack. The Seed Pack has a small chance (~0.01%) to yield the Flytrap, making it exceedingly rare.

You can find Jim the Angry Plant in the middle of the map, next to two chests. Upon interacting with it, it will demand a random fruit that must be above the specified weight threshold. When you fulfill its request, it will give you a Free Seed Pack. Additionally, doing so 50 times will grant you the Premium Seed Pack, which has a 1% chance to grant you the Venus Flytrap.

Alternatively, you can buy the Premium Seed Pack using Robux in three bundles of one, three, and 10. These bundles cost 199, 575, and 1,699 Robux, respectively.

If the RNG rolls in your favor, the plant will be added to your inventory. Then, you can equip it by pressing the corresponding number key or through the inventory and plant it by clicking on an empty space in your farm. The Flytrap requires a lot of space to grow, so you may need to vacate a spot while planting it.

Selling the fruit of the Venus Flytrap

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Once planted, the Venus Flytrap will be a permanent fixture on your farm that repeatedly produces one fruit before needing to be picked. Unless you use the Shovel tool to remove it, it will remain firmly in place, producing fruits that sell for upwards of 24,000 Sheckles. This makes it among the highest-selling prices for a single fruit in the game.

The value of the fruit can increase with Mutations as well, which is why you should consider investing in Sprinklers to improve Mutation odds. Shocked and Rainbow Mutations are the most valuable types to aim for, as both apply a 50x multiplier to the fruit.

FAQs

How to get the Venus Flytrap in Grow a Garden

The Venus Flytrap can be acquired by opening the Free or Premium Seed Packs offered by Jim the Angry Plant.

How many fruits does the Venus Flytrap produce at a time in Grow a Garden?

The Venus Flytrap produces one fruit at a time.

What is the selling price for the Venus Flytrap fruit in Grow a Garden?

The fruit of the Venus Flytrap sells for 24,000 Sheckles or higher.

Swapnil Joshi



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

