Violence District: A beginner’s guide

Violence District is an asymmetrical survival horror experience that has the Survivors try their best to leave the match alive against a powerful killer. The game pits five Survivors against one Killer, and to even the odds, the Killer has special powers and abilities that can easily kill their targets. Survivors may band together to fend off the Killer or go their own separate ways to ensure they don’t become the murderer’s next victim.

Here’s a complete overview of the basic gameplay systems of Violence District to prepare you for surviving or killing as one of the two player archetypes.

Getting started with Violence District

Overview

Official cover art of the game (Image via Roblox)

If you’ve played games like Dead by Daylight, you will feel right at home in Violence District. This game is a five-versus-one game where five Survivors have to pull all the stops to get away from the Killer. For this, they must open an escape route by completing various objectives, such as repairing generators. The game encourages cooperation, but the Survivors may follow the strategies that suit them better individually.

On the opposite side is the Killer, who has one simple task: prevent the Survivors from escaping. By default, their movement speed is slow, but they have passives and perks that make up for the speed penalty. Their health pool is also quite high, making it exceedingly difficult for the Survivors to defeat them.

Each match lasts up to 15 minutes, during which both player archetypes try to fulfill their respective tasks. If the match ends with any Survivors left alive, the Survivors win. Conversely, if all Survivors are killed, the Killer wins instead.

Controls

The Killer roster (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Sprint: Shift

Shift Aim: Right Mouse Button

Right Mouse Button Use Equipped Tool: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Reload: R

R Interact: E

Gameplay features

Items available for Survivors (Image via Roblox)

Asymmetrical horror experience: Violence District gives both playable roles tools to improve their respective chances of success. Survivors have access to Items and Perks, both of which can be purchased from the shop for in-game currency. Killers have built-in abilities that can be unlocked by leveling them up.

Violence District gives both playable roles tools to improve their respective chances of success. Survivors have access to Items and Perks, both of which can be purchased from the shop for in-game currency. Killers have built-in abilities that can be unlocked by leveling them up. The Killer: The Killer has the straightforward task of killing the Survivors. For this, they can select from different Killer types before the match begins, which changes the abilities and passives that they can access. Each Killer specializes in a different killing strategy, which can keep the Survivors on their toes throughout the match. Since the Killer is chosen randomly at the beginning of each match, it’s always good to have your Killer loadout prepared and ready to be used. Use Killers enough, and they will level up, granting you additional passives and abilities.

The Killer has the straightforward task of killing the Survivors. For this, they can select from different Killer types before the match begins, which changes the abilities and passives that they can access. Each Killer specializes in a different killing strategy, which can keep the Survivors on their toes throughout the match. Since the Killer is chosen randomly at the beginning of each match, it’s always good to have your Killer loadout prepared and ready to be used. Use Killers enough, and they will level up, granting you additional passives and abilities. The Survivor: To compensate for their lack of HP, weapons, and abilities, Survivors have access to multiple slots of Perks and Items. As a Survivor, you can pick and choose your build based on these elements. If you prefer working as a team, select the Perks that make cooperative elements more potent. Conversely, if you would rather look out for yourself than work with others, there are Perks to suit your approach as well.

To compensate for their lack of HP, weapons, and abilities, Survivors have access to multiple slots of Perks and Items. As a Survivor, you can pick and choose your build based on these elements. If you prefer working as a team, select the Perks that make cooperative elements more potent. Conversely, if you would rather look out for yourself than work with others, there are Perks to suit your approach as well. Perks: Perks are unique abilities that trigger during specific situations, offering boosts to help Survivors make it out alive. They can improve the Survivor’s healing, increase movement speed, hide their aura from the killer, and more. Perks are purchasable from the in-game shop for Emblems, one of the two primary currencies.

Perks are unique abilities that trigger during specific situations, offering boosts to help Survivors make it out alive. They can improve the Survivor’s healing, increase movement speed, hide their aura from the killer, and more. Perks are purchasable from the in-game shop for Emblems, one of the two primary currencies. Currencies: The game includes two main currencies: Emblems and Screws. Emblems are used to buy Perks, while you can use Screws to buy Items and Emotes. You can earn both types of currencies by completing your objectives in a match.

The game includes two main currencies: Emblems and Screws. Emblems are used to buy Perks, while you can use Screws to buy Items and Emotes. You can earn both types of currencies by completing your objectives in a match. Shop: The in-game shop can be accessed by clicking the middle icon on the panel to the left. Here, you can use both of your currencies to unlock Killers, as well as purchase Items, Emotes, and Perks for when you play as a Survivor. You may also use Robux to buy the two currencies.

FAQs on Violence District

What is Violence District about?

Violence District is a survival-horror experience where five Survivors try to stay alive while a Killer hunts them down.

How do I unlock more Perks in Violence District?

You can buy Perks from the in-game Shop using Emblems.

Is Violence District free to play?

Yes, you can enjoy the game and its major mechanics without paying a premium price.

