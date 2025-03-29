Volcanic Magnet Blox Fruits: How to craft, usage, and more

With the help of the Dragon Hunter NPC in Blox Fruits, you can craft various items, including weapons and resources. The Dragon Heart and Dragon Storm are the two weapons available in this NPC's stock. While using weapons is common in this experience, there's also a strange item called a Volcanic Magnet that you can acquire.

A Volcanic Magnet is needed to boost your chances of spawning the Prehistoric Island. This guide explains everything about the Volcanic Magnet in Blox Fruits, including how to get and use it.

How to get the Volcanic Magnet in Blox Fruits

The Dragon Hunter NPC (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can get the Volcanic Magnet by crafting it from the Dragon Hunter in the Dragon Dojo on Hydra Island, Third Sea. However, the initial conversation with this NPC will be locked if you haven't completed the following:

Reach Mastery level 500 on Dragon Talon fighting style.

Acquired the Yellow Belt from Dojo Trainer.

If you have completed the above prerequisites, you can speak with the Dragon Trainer and craft the Volcanic Magner using the following materials:

x15 Blaze Ember : Complete the quests given by the Dragon Hunter to obtain it.

: Complete the quests given by the Dragon Hunter to obtain it. x10 Scrap Metal: Defeat enemies like Pirate, Brute, Forest Pirate, Gladiator, etc, to obtain it.

Using the above two crafting materials, you can easily craft the Volcanic Magnet in this experience.

How to use the Volcanic Magnet in Blox Fruits

The Prehistoric Island (Image via Roblox)

The Volcanic Magnet is required to spawn Prehistoric Island in the Sea Danger Level 6. While this island can spawn even without using this resource, its chances of spawning increase significantly if you use it. It should be noted, though, that once the Prehistoric Island has spawned, you will automatically lose the Volcanic Magnet. You must craft it again to use it.

Is the Volcanic Magnet worth crafting?

Since the Volcanic Magnet does not guarantee the spawning of the Prehistoric Island, it's not worth investing in it. Moreover, you will lose this item if this island spawns. Hence, unless you are looking for a Prehistoric Island, the Volcanic Magnet is not useful.

This item is similar to the Monster Magnet, which exhausts after summoning the Anchored Terrorshark. You can check out our guide on how to get and use the Monster Magnet to learn more about it.

FAQs

What does the Volcanic Magnet do in Blox Fruits?

The Volcanic Magnet increases the spawn rate of Prehistoric Island in the Sea Danger level 6.

Where is the Dragon Hunter in Blox Fruits?

You can find the Dragon Hunter in Dragon Dojo on Hydra Island, Third Sea.

Will I lose the Volcanic Magnet once Prehistoric Island spawns in Blox Fruits?

Yes, you will lose the Volcanic Magnet permanently once the island spawns.

