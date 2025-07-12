Volleyball Legends Kazana guide

Kazana in Volleyball Legends is a jump-focused Style that makes it a formidable option for those who favor an offensive playstyle. With a high stat spread in Bump, Jump, and Spike, Kazana can be a great pick for both serving and scoring. This is one of the two Styles made specifically for this experience, the other being Taichou.

Here’s a breakdown of what Kazana is about and its stat spread in Volleyball Legends.

Breaking down Kazana in Volleyball Legends

Overview

The Style screen (Image via Roblox)

Kazana is a Secret-rarity Style that can be a great option for both front and back positions on the court. It is a game-original Style, made available for a limited time until July 19, 2025, before it goes away. You can try your luck in the Style Spin menu to see if you can acquire it and make good use of it.

The odds of getting Kazana through Style Spins are 0.01%, making it among the rarest in the game. Through Lucky Spins, you can increase it to 0.5%. The rates can be given an additional boost by tapping the Style’s name on the panel to the right under its rarity.

You can purchase regular Spins in the Style Spins menu for 1,000 Yen each. Lucky Spins, on the other hand, are exclusively premium, available in packs of one, five, and 20 for 199, 499, and 1,599 Robux, respectively.

Playstyle

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Kazana follows the pattern set by other Secret Styles and features incredibly high stats in multiple departments. Its Jump stat is the highest, indicated by a rainbow-colored tag in the stats screen. Following this, the Bump and Spike stats are the highest with a pink tag. Its Block and Set speeds are the lowest, indicated by a dark orange tag.

These stats inform the playstyle that it promotes. With its high Jump stat, you will be serving balls that make it incredibly tricky for the opponents to tackle. It is no slouch near the net, either; it will help you make shots that are nearly impossible for the opposing team to respond to.

The Style comes with two jump modes as well: a high jump mode and a regular jump mode. With the high jump mode, you can charge your shots and send the ball high up, setting up scoring opportunities for teammates.

A Kazana player can easily become the top scorer of the team, so ensure to seize the opportunity and score as many points as possible.

FAQs

How to get Kazana in Volleyball Legends

Kazana is available from Style Spins at a 0.01% pull rate for regular Spins and a 0.5% pull rate for Lucky Spins.

What is Kazana’s specialization in Volleyball Legends?

Kazana specializes in jump shots, bumps, and spikes, making it a great style anywhere on the court.

What is the highest stat for Kazana in Volleyball Legends?

Kazana’s highest stat is Jump, indicated by a rainbow tag.

