Volleyball Legends Mikage guide

Mikage is one of the five Volleyball Legends Secret Styles, a defensive variant that prioritizes blocking and jumping over everything else. This Style was added to the game with Update 29 on July 26, 2025, along with Season 6. It comes with a unique Ghost Arms mechanic that provides you with greater control over the ball, ensuring your defensive plays are peerless.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mikage in this volleyball-focused experience.

Breaking down Mikage in Volleyball Legends

How to get

The Style screen (Image via Roblox)

Mikage is available as a Secret-rarity Style through Style Spins, where you can try your luck at acquiring it with both regular and Lucky Spins.

Following the drop rates of other Secret Styles, Mikage has a measly 0.01% chance of appearing in your regular Spins. Should you perform Lucky Spins, the drop rate jumps to 0.5% instead.

Secret Styles are quite difficult to acquire, potentially taking hundreds of Spins or Lucky Spins before you get them. You can purchase regular Spins for in-game Cash, while Lucky Spins are relegated to Robux purchases, single-use code redemptions, event-specific mission rewards, etc.

Specialization and Ghost Arms

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, Mikage is all about defensive plays, prioritizing blocking and jumping over everything else. Its Style stat spread, indicated by colored bars once equipped, showcases Block and Jump being completely full. The only other stat that comes close to these two is Spike, which is almost full.

Mikage is a great Style for players who prefer to block and defend instead of going on the offensive and scoring shots. To this end, it has a unique mechanic called Ghost Arms, which takes the form of a reusable meter at the bottom of the screen.

The Ghost Arms mechanic comes with three bars, which you can use one by one to perform Front Tilt, Neutral Tilt, and Back Tilt. These moves cause the ball to be spiked downwards, dropped quickly, and sent flying high, respectively, providing you with better control of the ball. You can fill up the Ghost Arms meter by receiving the ball using any move in your arsenal.

FAQs

How to get Mikage in Volleyball Legends

Mikage can be obtained through Style Spins using regular and Lucky Spins.

What rarity does Mikage belong to in Volleyball Legends?

Mikage belongs to the Secret rarity.

What is Mikage’s specialization in Volleyball Legends?

Mikage specializes in blocking and jumping, boasting high stats in both areas.

