Volleyball Legends VIP Pass: All rewards and Premium price

The VIP Pass in Volleyball Legends offers players a range of perks to enhance their overall gameplay. They receive a VIP title, increased luck in the AFK Lobby, and bonus Yen for completing matches. The extra Yen is crucial because it allows you to purchase more Spins and thereby increase your chances of getting the best Abilities and Styles from the game's gacha system.

Let's take a look at the price and benefits of the VIP Pass in Volleyball Legends.

How to buy the VIP Pass in Roblox Volleyball Legends

The VIP Pass costs 399 Robux (Image via Roblox)

In Volleyball Legends, the VIP Pass can be purchased from the Shop for 399 Robux. Since Robux is the primary virtual currency in Roblox, you'll need to top up your account by buying the $4.99 / 500 INR gift card. The price of the VIP Pass has remained the same even after several updates.

Once you have sufficient Robux, follow these steps to purchase the pass:

Launch Volleyball Legends and stay in the lobby.

Press the Shop button at the bottom of the screen.

Select the green Passes tab.

Click the Robux amount mentioned below the VIP Pass.

Complete the transaction to receive the VIP benefits in the game.

Upon purchasing the VIP Pass, you'll notice a 'VIP' title beside your username when chatting with other players. If you bought the pass but didn't receive this benefit, it is likely due to a bug. You can then restore your purchase by contacting Roblox Support.

What are the perks provided by the VIP Pass?

The VIP Ball provided by the game pass (Image via Roblox)

If you purchase or get gifted a VIP game pass, you'll receive the following perks:

VIP Ball : This special Godly-rarity volleyball will be added to your inventory once you unlock the VIP Pass.

: This special Godly-rarity volleyball will be added to your inventory once you unlock the VIP Pass. VIP Title : Whenever you send a text message in chat, the word 'VIP' will be beside your username.

: Whenever you send a text message in chat, the word 'VIP' will be beside your username. 2x Yen gain : You'll receive double Yen for all your in-match activities, including getting the MVP bonus and the Match Won bonus.

: You'll receive double Yen for all your in-match activities, including getting the MVP bonus and the Match Won bonus. Increased AFK Luck: Within the AFK Chamber, you will be granted an extra 10% Luck boost. This will increase your chances of getting rare drops, such as Lucky Spins.

All the benefits provided by the Volleyball Legends VIP Pass are permanent. You won't have to renew them by making a monthly or yearly purchase.

FAQs on Volleyball Legends

What are the benefits provided by the VIP Pass?

The VIP Pass provides a Godly-rarity VIP Ball, a VIP Title, a Double Yen bonus, and increased Luck in the AFK Chamber.

Does the VIP Pass unlock the Premium Season Pass?

No, the VIP Pass does not unlock the Premium Season Pass. The latter needs to be purchased separately with Robux.

How do I gift a game pass to a friend?

You can gift a VIP Pass to your friend by navigating to the Passes tab and clicking the present icon on the game screen.

Are other players able to see the VIP Title?

Yes, others can see your VIP Title when you send a message in the chatbox.

