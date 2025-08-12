Vox Seas: A beginner's guide

Vox Seas, formerly known as Blox Seas, is an action-adventure title inspired by the One Piece manga and anime. Its gameplay is similar to that of Blox Fruits and King Legacy, featuring players divided into marine and pirate groups. The objective is to defeat NPCs, upgrade your stats, and get weapons. Once you have sufficient experience, you can also form or join a crew to establish dominance over the seas.

To help you have a smooth sailing, this starter guide covers the basics and offers tips for Roblox Vox Seas.

Beginner's guide for Vox Seas

Gameplay overview

Complete quests to earn Money and EXP (Image via Roblox)

In Vox Seas, the gameplay loop for leveling up involves taking quests and then defeating mobs and bosses. Almost every island has a Quest NPC, whom you can track down by using the compass on the left side of the game screen. It is also possible to repeat a previous quest without interacting with any NPCs.

Money and EXP for purchasing weapons and leveling up can be obtained by defeating enemies as well as completing quests. As you level up, the EXP requirement for reaching the next level grows, compelling you to explore different islands and complete higher-level quests.

Each player has a Dash and Sprint ability that they can use at any time. Dash consumes your stamina (indicated by a blue bar) but lets you cover more ground and dodge enemy attacks. Sprint does not cost anything and can be toggled based on your preference.

Controls

Movement - WASD or arrow keys

- WASD or arrow keys Jump - Spacebar

- Spacebar Shiftlock - Shift

- Shift Interact/Punch - Left mouse button

Weapons - Melee, Sword, Guns, and Vox Fruits

Open treasure chests to get more Money (Image via Roblox)

To fight enemies or other players, you can use fists or rely on guns, fruits, and swords. Guns are unavailable on the starter island but can be found aplenty in other locations. Swords are sold by the NPC Sword Dealer, whereas the Fruit Dealer stocks a limited number of Vox Fruits every few hours.

Buying a Vox Fruit with Money gives you its abilities but not the fruit itself. It gets swapped/replaced when you purchase another fruit's ability with the in-game currency. On the other hand, buying a fruit with Robux gives you the actual item. The fruit goes into your inventory, which you can use at any time.

The following Vox Fruits are ideal for new players as they help them defeat mobs and complete quests easily:

Blaze - A fruit that grants total control over fire, turning the user's body into blazing flames

- A fruit that grants total control over fire, turning the user's body into blazing flames Vulcanic - A fruit that grants the power of molten rock, burning everything in its path with relentless heat

- A fruit that grants the power of molten rock, burning everything in its path with relentless heat Zen - A mythical fruit that grants a divine form, radiating overwhelming power and presence

- A mythical fruit that grants a divine form, radiating overwhelming power and presence Poison - A poisonous fruit that transforms the user's body into living venom, spreading toxic death all around

- A poisonous fruit that transforms the user's body into living venom, spreading toxic death all around Eclipse - A fruit that grants the power of darkness, capable of absorbing everything like a black hole.

Money for purchasing fruits, guns, or swords can also be obtained from treasure chests scattered across the islands.

Stats and Mastery

The Stats menu in Vox Seas (Image via Roblox)

By leveling up, you can gain stat points in Vox Seas. These can be invested in the following to hone your powers:

Strength : Increases your melee damage

: Increases your melee damage Defense : Increases your health

: Increases your health Sword : Increases your sword damage

: Increases your sword damage Gun : Increases your gun damage

: Increases your gun damage Vox Fruit: Increases your fruit's damage

Besides improving your stats, you'll need to enhance your Mastery to unlock more abilities. Mastery over a particular weapon or fighting style is gained when you use it to defeat enemies.

Exploration

Buy vessels from the Ship Dealer (Image via Roblox)

Exploration is a key element in Vox Seas. There are several islands in the game, each brimming with new challenges. You can set sail after buying a boat from the Normal Ship Dealer or Premium Ship Dealer.

Before leaving the starter island to reach Werewolf Island (Level 50+), equip a powerful sword or fruit. You can then defend yourself, defeat other players, and claim their bounties.

FAQs on Vox Seas

How do I repeat a quest in Vox Seas?

Once a quest is completed, you can obtain it again by clicking the "Repeat" button at the top left corner of the screen.

What is the best fruit in Vox Seas?

Poison is the best fruit in the game. It has impeccable range, damage-over-time abilities, and a powerful transformation.

How do I start a crew in Vox Seas?

You need to be at least Level 300 to create a crew. Once you complete the level requirement, open the Menu, select the flaming skull tab, and fill in the details of your crew, such as its Name and Flag ID.

