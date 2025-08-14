Vox Seas Fruit tier list

Vox Seas, the One Piece-inspired Roblox experience, features Fruits as a prominent gameplay mechanic. Fruits grant you special abilities that improve your effectiveness in combat. They can completely alter your combo paths, granting you the tools needed to take down fearsome foes effortlessly. If you’re new to the game, it can be difficult knowing which of them is worth getting and using in combat.
This tier list will provide you with a quick way to gauge the effectiveness of different Fruits in Vox Seas.
Ranking all Fruits in Vox Seas
S-Tier
The S-Tier is the cream of the crop, including some of the best Fruits in the game. These stand head-and-shoulders above the rest of the Fruits, and if you happen to have the funds to buy them, consider getting them at once. They will help you make short work of grunts and bosses alike, effectively becoming game-changers in their own right.
A-Tier
The A-Tier are highly effective options that you can consider getting if you can’t secure a Fruit in the S-Tier. These are still some of the best in the game, but they have a few shortcomings that keep them from climbing higher. They will remain effective throughout the game, regardless of how far you’ve progressed through the experience.
B-Tier
You’ll find a few decent options in the B-Tier. This is where the resourcefulness of Fruits start to plateau a bit, consisting of Fruits with notable flaws that may potentially hamper you. If you’re an early game player or have no other options, you can still rely on them to get you out of a pinch. For consistent performance and reliability, however, they are not great picks.
C-Tier
In the C-Tier, you will only run into the bottom of the barrel. The value they offer is low, and the goal upon obtaining any of these Fruits is to switch to a different one as soon as possible. The C-Tier entries are only good for farming the resources needed to get a better Fruit. Apart from that, there is little incentive in keeping them as your primary combat option.
FAQs on Vox Seas
What is the highest rarity of Fruits in Vox Seas?
The highest rarity of Fruits in the game is Mythical.
What does the Poison Fruit specialize in?
The Poison Fruit specializes in piling a lot of AoE damage onto the enemy.
How to get Fruits in Vox Seas
Fruits can be bought by speaking to Fruit Dealers found all over the map.
