Vox Seas Fruit tier list

Vox Seas, the One Piece-inspired Roblox experience, features Fruits as a prominent gameplay mechanic. Fruits grant you special abilities that improve your effectiveness in combat. They can completely alter your combo paths, granting you the tools needed to take down fearsome foes effortlessly. If you’re new to the game, it can be difficult knowing which of them is worth getting and using in combat.

Ad

This tier list will provide you with a quick way to gauge the effectiveness of different Fruits in Vox Seas.

Ranking all Fruits in Vox Seas

S-Tier

Buying a Fruit from the Fruit Dealer (Image via Roblox)

The S-Tier is the cream of the crop, including some of the best Fruits in the game. These stand head-and-shoulders above the rest of the Fruits, and if you happen to have the funds to buy them, consider getting them at once. They will help you make short work of grunts and bosses alike, effectively becoming game-changers in their own right.

Ad

Trending

Fruit Rarity Specialty Poison Mythical High DPS AoE damage Orbit Mythical High AoE damage Good mobility

Ad

A-Tier

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The A-Tier are highly effective options that you can consider getting if you can’t secure a Fruit in the S-Tier. These are still some of the best in the game, but they have a few shortcomings that keep them from climbing higher. They will remain effective throughout the game, regardless of how far you’ve progressed through the experience.

Ad

Fruit Rarity Specialty Vulcanic Legendary Boss killer Creates magma puddles Mirror Legendary Decent damage Can stun Frozen Legendary Strong normals AoE moves Eclipse Legendary Great crowd control High damage

Ad

Get started with Vox Seas by checking out our beginner's guide.

B-Tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

You’ll find a few decent options in the B-Tier. This is where the resourcefulness of Fruits start to plateau a bit, consisting of Fruits with notable flaws that may potentially hamper you. If you’re an early game player or have no other options, you can still rely on them to get you out of a pinch. For consistent performance and reliability, however, they are not great picks.

Ad

Fruit Rarity Specialty Blaze Epic Easy to get Decent damage Shine Legendary Decent normals Enables flight Zen Legendary Higher normal attack range AoE moves

Ad

C-Tier

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

In the C-Tier, you will only run into the bottom of the barrel. The value they offer is low, and the goal upon obtaining any of these Fruits is to switch to a different one as soon as possible. The C-Tier entries are only good for farming the resources needed to get a better Fruit. Apart from that, there is little incentive in keeping them as your primary combat option.

Ad

Fruit Rarity Specialty Dust Epic Decent AoE moves Elastic Rare None Divide Common None Boom Rare None Kilo Common None

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Vox Seas

What is the highest rarity of Fruits in Vox Seas?

The highest rarity of Fruits in the game is Mythical.

What does the Poison Fruit specialize in?

The Poison Fruit specializes in piling a lot of AoE damage onto the enemy.

How to get Fruits in Vox Seas

Fruits can be bought by speaking to Fruit Dealers found all over the map.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025