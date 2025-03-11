Warrior's Sash Rune Slayer: Overview, how to get, and more

Rune Slayer includes a gear class called Offhand Weapons, which acts as a spare slot where you can equip shields and sashes. Among them, the Warrior’s Sash is the most useful for boosting your Strength, Spirit, and Stamina. This item is meant only for those above level 30 and can be crafted at the crafting station.

Let’s go over the Warrior’s Sash, how it benefits a build, and how you can get your hands on it.

Everything you need to know about the Warrior’s Sash in Rune Slayer

Overview and how to get

The Crafting station (Image via Roblox)

The Warrior’s Sash is one of the two sash-type Offhand Weapons in the game. This item is designed specifically for Warriors, and like its counterpart for Magicians, it increases three of your stats. By equipping it, you can instantly boost your Strength, Spirit, and Stamina by 15, 5, and 5 points, respectively.

You can craft the Warrior’s Sash by gathering four Lilyleaf and two Platinum Bars. Lilyleaf is typically found close to Lakeshire, while Platinum Bars can be smelted from Platinum Ore. The ore can be mined from bluish-gray veins in Lakeshire Cave.

Warrior’s Sash is accessible only to players of level 30 or higher. If you are below this threshold, you will not be able to equip it, rendering its bonuses inaccessible to you.

Builds that can use it

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

As the name suggests, Warrior’s Sash is primarily meant for Warriors, being the main Strength-focused class. Its hefty stat bonuses make it a staple for the class, regardless of which Strength-based play style you commit to.

The Warrior subclass that synergizes the best with the Warrior’s Sash is the Berserker, the abilities of which directly benefit from the offhand weapon. A Berserker’s Rage, Bloodlust, and Enrage abilities become more ferocious with the sash equipped, allowing you to deal more damage and steal back more HP.

Note that the sash can clash with the Knight subclass, as it requires you to keep a shield equipped in the same slot. If you wish to play as the Knight and adopt a more defensive play style, you must forgo the use of the Warrior’s Sash.

FAQs

How to get Warrior’s Sash in Rune Slayer

You can craft the Warrior’s Sash at a crafting station using four Lilyleaf and two Platinum Bars.

What does the Warrior’s Sash do in Rune Slayer?

The Warrior’s Sash boosts your Strength, Spirit, and Stamina by 15, 5, and 5 points, respectively.

How to get Platinum Ore in Rune Slayer

Platinum Ore is found in bluish-gray veins near Lakeshire.

