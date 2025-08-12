What does a Bacon Pig do in Grow a Garden?

The Bacon Pig is one of the newest Grow a Garden Pets, introduced with the Kitchen Storm update on August 9, 2025. This Pet is all about improving the odds of Fruit variants, making it so it’s more likely for you to encounter a unique version of your harvest. Its ability directly improves your farm’s yield, making it a worthwhile addition to your collection of Pets.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about this food-themed companion.

Breaking down the Bacon Pig in Grow a Garden

Ability

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Bacon Pig has an ability that activates once every 120 seconds, affecting the chances of Fruit variants. When the ability triggers, the Pet will emit an aura that encompasses a 15-stud circle. The plants inside the 15-stud area will be affected by it, increasing the odds of them sprouting a Fruit variant by 2x. This aura will last for 15 seconds in total.

As the Pig ages and levels up, it will activate its ability more often, increase the variant chance multiplier, and spread its aura more than before.

How to get

The Culinarian Chest (Image via Roblox)

The Bacon Pig can be obtained from the Culinarian Chest, a reward from the Rat Connoisseur NPC. Getting the Culinarian Chest is a matter of providing the aforementioned NPC with mutated food. Upon fulfilling the Rat Connoisseur’s request, it has a 40% chance of rewarding you with the loot crate.

Upon opening the Culinarian Chest, the Bacon Pig has a 34.5% chance of being the prize you receive. The process relies heavily on RNG, so you may need to try a few times before you get the desired reward.

You can also get this Pet from the Exotic Culinarian Chest and the Rainbow Sack, both of which are premium alternatives to the regular Culinarian Chest. The Exotic Culinarian Chest can be bought in packs of one, three, and 10, which are priced at 199, 575, and 1,699 Robux, respectively. At a 34.5% drop rate, the odds of getting the Bacon Pig are the same as the regular Exotic Culinarian Chest.

On the other hand, the Rainbow Exotic Culinarian Chest is a 1% drop reward from the Exotic Culinarian Chest. From it, you have a 28% chance of receiving the Bacon Pig.

