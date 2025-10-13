What is the best Brainrot in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Plants Vs Brainrots has a diverse selection of Brainrot characters that generate money the longer they remain in your garden. Each of these units has a specific income rate assigned to it, which varies based on rarity, size, Mutations, and more. Since Cash plays a central role in the game’s progression, it’s important to know which Brainrot is the best in the game.

As of the Cards Event update, the best unit in Plants Vs Brainrots is Lemowizo. Let’s take a look at what this unit is all about and how to gauge a Brainrot’s performance in this experience.

The best Brainrot in Plants Vs Brainrots

The best Brainrots are typically obtained through fusing (Image via Roblox)

As of the Cards Event update, the best unit in the game is Lemowzio, a fused Secret-rarity Brainrot with a base income rate of 50,900 Cash per second. It can be obtained by fusing King Limone with Meowzio Sushini in the Fuse Machine.

There often isn’t much of a competition for being the best Brainrot in Plants Vs Brainrots. Since the game’s release, there has always been a rather large chasm between the income rates of the best option and everything else. The Cards Event update reinforces this with the introduction of Lemowzio.

The money generation rate of Lemozio eclipses that of the second-best unit in the game, Los Mr Carrotitos, a character that generates 31,000 Cash per second. Los Mr Carrotitos was the best unit prior to the Cards Event update, and its income rate far surpasses the third-best unit, upholding the pattern.

Going by the established trends, it’s safe to assume that future updates will uphold this income disparity.

What makes a Brainrot better than others

A collection of Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

You only need to look at one thing to gauge whether a Brainrot is good or not: its income rate. Since a Brainrot’s primary- and only- function is to generate Cash, you don’t need to look any further to determine its value.

Since the game features a plethora of characters, it can get a little overwhelming to sift through the money-earning stats of all of them. So, to narrow down your search, we recommend looking at just the highest-rarity characters. Consider looking at just Godly, Secret, and Limited-rarity characters; chances are, the best unit belongs to one of them.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What is the best Brainrot in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The best Brainrot in the game is Lemowzio, the Secret-rarity Brainrot with a base income rate of 50,900 Cash per second.

What makes a Brainrot worth getting?

A high income rate makes a Brainrot worth pursuing.

How do I get Lemowzio?

Lemowzio can be obtained by fusing King Limone with Meowzio Sushini.

