What is the best Card in Plants Vs Brainrots? (Story update)

The Plants Vs Brainrots Cards update saw the introduction of the Cards mechanic, which can be equipped for various passive effects and bonuses. Cards are obtained through Card Packs, randomly granting you one Card from a preset pool when opened. Since they can be complete game-changers for all players, having the best ones in your deck is a surefire way to succeed.

As of the Story update, the best Card in the game is the Secret Collection, which boosts the spawn rate of Secret Brainrots. Let’s explore what this Card is capable of, and learn which Cards can be good secondary options in Plants Vs Brainrots.

The best Card in Plants Vs Brainrots

Equipping the right Cards can improve your progression speed (Image via Roblox)

There are two aspects to look for when gauging the effectiveness of a Card: damage and utility. As of the Story update, Card passives only offer one of the two; they will either boost damage dealt or improve your stats in other ways.

Damage is a straightforward criterion of judging a Card, as all you need to look at is the amount of damage the Card boosts. Take Doom Bloom, the Legendary Card that boosts damage dealt by Plants by 35%. This is the best overall damage buff in the game, allowing you to take down bosses and Secret units with high HP with relative ease. Even so, Doom Bloom is not the best Card in the game, as damage alone will not help you succeed in this experience.

Utility, on the other hand, is a much broader judgement criterion, as it encompasses everything from spawn rate manipulation to stat boosts and more. This aspect is much more challenging to gauge, as many Cards with utility-based passives are great in their own unique way. You can use Cards to cause burst damage in specific situations, increase spawn rates for specific rarities, weaken enemies, and increase your overall Luck.

Ultimately, Cash generation is the most important facet of this experience. If you’re a mid- to end-game player, improving your Brainrot collection takes precedence over all else. For that, you’ll need the best Brainrots in the game, which happen to be Secret-rarity Brainrots. Improving your Secret Brainrot collection will do wonders for progressing both your Plant and Brainrot collection through extreme Cash generation.

With that in mind, the best Brainrot in the game as of the Story update is the Secret Collection. This Legendary-rarity Card has a 0.05% chance to be the one you receive from a Card Pack, and it boosts Secret-rarity spawn rate by 25%.

Here’s a tier list ranking all Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots. Feel free to use it to gauge how good a particular unit is and whether it is worth keeping on your farm.

Other great Card options

Selecting a Card (Image via Roblox)

Secret Collection isn’t the only Card of its type; you can use Limited Collection and Godly Collection to diversify your Limited and Godly-rarity Brainrots. These are slightly less valuable than Secret Collection simply by the virtue of boosting spawn rates for Limited and Godly rarities by 25%. Even so, if you happen to get them, they are great options nonetheless.

If you value damage over all else, Doom Bloom is the best damage-boosting Card in the game. Your Plants’ overall damage is increased by 35%, and there are no secondary stipulations to trigger this boost. It has a 0.28% chance of being the Card you get from a Card Pack.

Other utility-based Cards that are highly effective include the following:

Overgrowth: Every 50 kills, spawns vines and traps all Brainrots for eight seconds.

Every 50 kills, spawns vines and traps all Brainrots for eight seconds. Mono-Crop Mindset: Increases damage dealt by Plants by 15% if all Plants in the same row are of the same species.

Increases damage dealt by Plants by 15% if all Plants in the same row are of the same species. Rizzrot Manifestation: Boosts Luck by 50%.

At the end of the day, what matters while gauging a particular Card is which aspect you value the most.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What is the best Card in Plants Vs Brainrots?

As of the Story update, the best Card in the game is Secret Collection, which boosts Secret-rarity Brainrot spawn rate by 25%.

What is the highest damage boost offered by a Card in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The highest damage boost offered by a Card in the game is 35% by Doom Bloom.

How do I get Cards in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Cards can be obtained by opening Card Packs.

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

