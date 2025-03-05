What is the best Family in Ninja Time?

In Ninja Time, the Purple Eyes Family is the best for its passive Mastery and stat increases, which eclipse those offered by the others in the experience. Families are crucial in determining the kind of build you have as a shinobi by way of passive stat bonuses. Depending on the Family’s rarity, you may either have two or three basic boosts that don’t exceed 10% or up to four massive stat bonuses as high as 50%.

Ad

Naturally, newcomers may find it difficult to gauge which of these is worth aiming for while performing Spins for a specific Family. Let’s take a look at the best Family in Ninja Time and find out what makes it better than the rest.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Determining the best Family in Ninja Time

Family Spins (Image via Roblox)

Gauging the quality of a Family in Ninja Time is fairly straightforward: the higher the rarity, the better the Family. There are no variations to this design philosophy; you are almost always guaranteed to find Legendary, Mythical, and Divine-rarity near the top of Family tier lists.

Ad

Trending

There is an argument to be made about certain Legendary Families being better than Mythical ones and vice versa. For instance, the Mythical Thousand Hands can directly be compared to the Legendary Monkey, as the scope of their boosts is rather similar. Even so, Thousand Hands manages to trump Monkey in terms of build specialization, making it the better one.

As of this writing, Divine is the highest rarity in the game. So, it should be of no surprise that Purple Eyes, the only Divine Family, offers the most potent Family buffs. Its boosts are high enough to be unmatched, and it pairs excellently with the Divine Purple Eyes Clan, making it the best build combination in the game.

Ad

Also read: How to get Spins in Ninja Time

Breaking down Purple Eyes

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Purple Eyes is a Divine Family that shares names with the only Divine Clan in the experience. This Family boosts Purple Eyes Mastery by 10 Points, meaning that it is catered specifically towards builds that make use of the Purple Eyes Clan. It boosts Agility Mastery by 40 points, which is among the higher Mastery boosts in the game.

Ad

The only Family that offers a similar Mastery buff is Yellow Thunder, which boosts Agility Mastery by the same amount. Furthermore, it increases your Vitality and Chakra by 50%, a combination that is only seen in a less potent form with the Mythical Thousand Hands.

Being a Divine-rarity Family, Purple Eyes only has a 0.5% chance to appear in your rolls, making it the most elusive Family in the game.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs

Which Family is the best in Ninja Time?

The Divine Purple Eyes is the best Family in the game, offering boosts for Purple Eyes Mastery, Agility Mastery, Vitality, and Chakra.

What are the chances of getting the Purple Eyes Family through Spins in Ninja Time?

The odds of getting the Purple Eyes Family through Spins are 0.5% or one in 200.

What is the best Clan to use with Purple Eyes Family in Ninja Time?

The best Clan to use with Purple Eyes Family is the Purple Eyes Clan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024