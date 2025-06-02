What is the best Fruit in Grow a Garden? (Blizzy Bees Update)

In Grow a Garden, gauging the value of a Fruit for your farm is important when sowing its Seed. The newest update introduced some of the best fruits in the game, including the Sunflower, the Purple Dahlia, etc. Various factors must be considered while evaluating a particular species, including the growth time, sale value, acquisition method, rarity, and harvest type.

With these factors considered, the Purple Dahlia is the best Fruit in Grow a Garden. Let’s take a look at why.

The best Fruit in Grow a Garden Bizzy Bee Update

The Flower Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

In terms of pure sale value, two Fruits can be considered the best in the game: the Sunflower and the Mushroom. These species can fetch upwards of 135,000 Sheckles apiece, but each has a caveat that holds them back from being the best in general.

The Sunflower's high growth and yield times make it less valuable in the long run. It takes 30 minutes to be ready for harvest, which is far longer than most other Fruit types in the game. As such, other species outpace it in the long run simply by producing more Fruits in less time.

The Mushroom, on the other hand, is a single-harvest species. This means you must replant its Seed to add it back to your garden, which is an extremely RNG-heavy process. Since it cannot be reacquired as easily, it cannot be considered the best.

This brings the Purple Dahlia and the Candy Blossom into the running for the top spot. The latter would be the best in the game, considering its high baseline value of 90,000 Sheckles and general ease of acquisition. However, since it was an Easter Event-exclusive Fruit, it can no longer be acquired, taking it off the race for the best Fruit.

So, that leaves us with the winner: the Mythical Purple Dahlia. It has a base sell value of 67,500 Sheckles, produces four Fruits at once, grows relatively quickly, and is a multi-harvest Fruit type. You can acquire it from the Flower Seed Pack, with a 4.5% chance of dropping. Considering the ease of access, it can be considered to be the best Fruit in the game as of the Bizzy Bee Update.

Note that since the Purple Dahlia is an event-exclusive Fruit, it will become unobtainable after June 7, 2025.

All Fruits added with the Blizzy Bees Update

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

On May 31, 2025, the experience introduced the Blizzy Bees Update, which added eight new Seeds. These Seeds can be acquired via the Flower Seed Pack or directly purchased from the Honey Shop. Once planted, the Seeds will grow into Fruits that sell for some of the highest prices in the game.

Here are all the Fruits you can get by planting Seeds from the Flower Seed Pack:

Rose: 40% drop chance

40% drop chance Foxglove: 25% drop chance

25% drop chance Lilac: 20% drop chance

20% drop chance Pink Lily: 10% drop chance

10% drop chance Purple Dahlia: 4.5% drop chance

4.5% drop chance Sunflower: 0.5% drop chance

The last two Fruits are the Hive Fruit and the Nectarine, which can be bought for 40 and 25 Honey, respectively.

FAQs

What is the best Fruit in Grow a Garden?

The Purple Dahlia is the best Fruit in the game for its high base value, high yield, and ease of acquisition.

How much does the Purple Dahlia sell for in Grow a Garden?

The Purple Dahlia sells for 67,500 Sheckles on average.

How to get the Purple Dahlia in Grow a Garden

The Purple Dahlia has a 4.5% chance to drop from the Flower Seed Pack, available in the Bizzy Bee Event.

