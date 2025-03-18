What is the best rod in Fisch 1.22.0?

Progressing in Fisch is a lot more convenient if you use the best pieces of equipment. Primarily, we are talking about a fishing rod as without this tool, you can never complete the bestiary. Moreover, a good rod can help you farm credits, which is important if you want to buy new totems, boats, baits, etc.

A new Shamrock Rod has been added to the game with the latest update v1.22.0. However, is this newly added one the best fishing rod in Fisch after the update? Read on to learn more.

What is the best fishing rod in Fisch? (1.22.0)

The Ethereal Prism Rod (Image via Roblox)

Even after the release of update v1.22.0, the Ethereal Prism Rod is the best fishing rod in this Roblox experience. This rod is simply amazing because of its high stats and money-making passive.

The stats of the Ethereal Prism Rod are as follows:

Lure Speed: 95%

Luck: 195%

Control: 0.25

Resilience: 40%

Maximum weight carrying capacity: Infinite Kgs

Line Distance: 70m

As you can see, this fishing rod excels in almost every department except control. But you can fix it using the "Controlled" Enchantment. Speaking of passive, the Ethereal Prism Rod has a 50% chance of mutating your catch with a Prismize Mutation. For those who don't know, the Prismize Mutation multiplies a fish's selling price by eight times. That being said, you can earn plenty of money after catching every second fish.

Apart from the Ethereal Prism Rod, you can also acquire the Volcanic Rod from the Volcanic Vents area in Mariana's Veil. The Volcanic Rod has a 20% chance of mutating your catch with the Ashen Fortune Mutation. A fish with the said mutation can be sold for five times its worth.

How to get the Ethereal Prism Rod in Fisch

The Ethereal Prism Rod's location (Image via Roblox)

The Ethereal Prism Rod is located in the Calm Zone area of Mariana's Veil — an underwater cave system beneath Roslit Bay. Once you are in the Calm Zone, you need to unlock the gate by placing the following three fish on the pedestals.

Magma Leviathan: A secret fish found in the Volcanic Vents

Frozen Leviathan: A secret fish found in the Challenger's Deep

Crowned Anglerfish: A secret fish found in the Abyssal Zenith

After unlocking the gate, you can get past it to find the Ethereal Prism Rod in the middle of the Rainbow River. If you have a GPS device, you can find it on the coordinates XYZ: -4360, -11175, 3715. Note that you will need to spend 15,000,000 C$ to purchase the Ethereal Prism Rod.

FAQs

How much does the Ethereal Prism Rod cost in Fisch?

Currently, you can buy the Ethereal Prism Rod for 15,000,000 C$ from the Calm Zone, Mariana's Veil.

What does the Prismize Mutation do in Fisch?

The Prismize Mutation increases the selling price of a fish by eight times its worth.

How much does the Volcanic Rod cost in Fisch?

The Volcanic Rod costs 300,000 C$ and it can be bought from the Volcanic Vents, Mariana's Veil.

