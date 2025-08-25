What does Black Bunny do in Grow a Garden?

Pets in Grow a Garden often come with variations that offer slightly more powerful abilities. Black Bunny is one such variant, being an upgraded version of the Common Bunny Pet. Belonging to the Uncommon rarity, Robloxians can use the Black Bunny in a carrot-filled plantation to automatically sell it at an elevated price.

Here’s a complete breakdown of what it does and how to get it in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Black Bunny in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Pet Eggs shop (Image via Roblox)

The Uncommon-rarity Black Bunny roams the farm in search of a Carrot-type Fruit, which includes Carrot, Wild Carrot, and Chocolate Carrot. If it finds one, the Pet will consume it, removing it from the plantation. In gameplay terms, the consumed Fruit is treated as if it were sold, applying a 1.5x multiplier to its sell value. The result is that you receive an elevated price for your Carrots with a Black Bunny on the farm.

This Pet’s ability activates every 40 seconds, which is 20 seconds faster than its Common counterpart. While its ability triggers at a faster rate, its sell value multiplier is identical to the regular Bunny Pet.

The value of a Black Bunny is only high for players with Carrot-themed farms or beginners, as the Carrot-type Fruits are not particularly valuable. With Mutation stacking, any of the three Carrots can be made valuable, but other species will yield better results with a fraction of the effort.

Check out the best Pets in Grow a Garden by referring to our Pet tier list.

How to get

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Black Bunny was added with the Animal Update, which introduced the Pets mechanic to the title. It is a part of the hatch pool of the Uncommon Egg, which can be bought from the Pet Eggs stand for 150,000 Sheckles. The Egg is not guaranteed to be at the shop, as its stock availability is purely RNG-reliant. Alternatively, you can buy it for 39 Robux to circumvent the shop RNG.

From the Uncommon Egg, the Black Bunny has a 25% chance of hatching, which is identical to the three other Pets featured in the Egg. The Uncommon Egg has a short incubation period of 20 minutes.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Uncommon Egg?

The Uncommon Egg has a chance to appear in the Pet Eggs Shop, from where it can be bought for 150,000 Sheckles.

What is the Black Bunny’s ability?

The Black Bunny has the ability to eat a Carrot-type Fruit to sell it for 1.5 times its original value automatically.

Is the Black Bunny better than the Bunny Pet?

Yes, the Black Bunny is better than the Bunny Pet for activating its ability 20 seconds faster.

