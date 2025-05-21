What does the Caterpillar do in Grow a Garden?

There are very few Mythical pets in Grow a Garden, and a Caterpillar is one of them. For those unaware, this pet is hatchable from the Bug Egg, which spawns rarely on the Pet Eggs stand. While it takes a lot of investment to get a Caterpillar, it would be wise if you learn about this pet thoroughly before trying to unlock it.

If you have a lot of leafy plants on your farm then a Caterpillar can help you grow them fast. This is because this pet boosts their growth, allowing you to harvest it before time. If you have made up your mind about this pet, this guide will help you learn everything about it.

How to get the Caterpillar in Grow a Garden

The Pet Egg stand (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, you can get a Caterpillar by hatching a Bug Egg in this game. You can get this egg from the Pet Eggs stand in exchange for 50,000,000 Sheckles. Note that the Bug Egg is extremely rare and, hence, only has a 3% chance of appearing in the Pet Eggs stand. If you want it urgently, spend 199 Robux and purchase an Exotic Bug Egg from the in-game shop.

Once you have the Bug Egg, there is a 25% chance of receiving a Caterpillar from it. Since this pet is not guaranteed, you may have to purchase multiple Bug Eggs before you finally get what you want. If you have the Caterpillar, place the Bug Egg on your farm to hatch it, which will take around eight hours. However, if you have an Exotic Bug Egg, it will take only 30 seconds.

Upon getting a Caterpillar, make sure to feed it well from time to time. This is because a well-fed pet ages gracefully and its traits are enhanced.

What does a Caterpillar do in Grow a Garden?

The Caterpillar pet (Image via Roblox)

When you place a Caterpillar on your farm, it increases the growth speed of all the leafy plants by 2.28 times. This is beneficial if you plant and harvest leafy crops to earn Sheckles in this Roblox title. If you are unaware of the leafy crops, check out the following list for reference.

Corn : Can be purchased for 1,300 Sheckles from the Seed Shop.

: Can be purchased for 1,300 Sheckles from the Seed Shop. Eggplant : Can be obtained from the Basic Seed Pack with an 8.735% chance and the Premium Seed Pack with a 16% chance.

: Can be obtained from the Basic Seed Pack with an 8.735% chance and the Premium Seed Pack with a 16% chance. Grape : Can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 850,000 Sheckles.

: Can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 850,000 Sheckles. Pepper: Can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 1,000,000 Sheckles.

Also check: Grow a Garden codes

FAQs

How do I get a Caterpillar in Grow a Garden?

You can get a Caterpillar from the Bug Egg with a 25% chance.

What does the Caterpillar do to crops in Grow a Garden?

A Caterpillar increases the growth speed of leafy plants like Corn, Eggplant, Grape, and Pepper by 2.28 times.

How much does a Bug Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

You can purchase a Bug Egg for either 50,000,000 Sheckles or 199 Robux.

