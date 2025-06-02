What does the Cow do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden features dozens of Pets segregated into multiple rarities that define their effectiveness. The Cow is a Legendary Pet available as the most common option in the Legendary Egg Pet pool. This farm animal was among the first additions to the roster of Pets featured in this experience, added with the Animal Update on May 3, 2025. Its primary role is to boost plant growth within its effective radius.

Let’s go over what the Cow is capable of in this game.

Breaking down the Cow in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Pet Eggs Shop (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, the Legendary Cow improves the growth rate of plants within a certain area around it. Its ability impacts every plant in its vicinity, but as a trade-off, its growth improvements are slight. That said, there is no randomness involved when it applies its effects, making it a reliable addition to your farm.

Its effects are comparable to those of the Legendary Sea Otter, available from the same Egg. The key difference between the two is that the Sea Otter applies its effects every 30 seconds to one random plant. Thus, the Cow is more suited for newer farms with plants placed close together, while the Otter is better geared toward mid-game players.

How to get

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Legendary Cow is obtainable through the Legendary Egg from the Pet Eggs shop. This Pet has a 42.55% chance of hatching from this Egg, making it the most common option on the list. Since it’s a part of the Legendary Egg pool, it will always be available for players to obtain in this experience.

As for the Legendary Egg, you have a 12% chance of encountering it in the Pet Eggs Shop. Once you find it there, it can be bought for 3 million Sheckles or 129 Robux. Thereafter, place it on the farm to begin the incubation process, which lasts four hours.

FAQs

What ability does the Cow have in Grow a Garden?

The Cow’s ability allows it to boost the growth rate of all plants in its vicinity by a small amount.

How to get the Cow in Grow a Garden

The Legendary Cow can be acquired from the Legendary Egg pool at a 42.55% chance.

Is Grow a Garden free-to-play?

Yes, the game is free to play, with only optional elements being relegated behind a paywall.

