What does the Crab do in Grow a Garden?

With the Summer update, Grow a Garden made several additions to its selection of Pets. The Crab is among these additions, being one of the three new Common-rarity companions. You can acquire the crustacean Pet from the Common Summer Egg, and once it is on your farm, it will earn you Sheckles by pinching another player.

Let’s explore what the Crab is all about in this gardening experience.

Breaking down the Crab in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Crab (Image via Roblox)

The Crab’s ability allows it to steal a small amount of Sheckles from another player on the server. Unless the server only has two players, the Crab chooses its mark randomly. Its ability triggers randomly as well, so there’s no telling when you may earn a few extra Sheckles. The exact amount it steals ranges from tens to a couple of hundred Sheckles.

The extra funds you receive from the Crab can be helpful for beginners early on, but that is countered by the price of buying the Common Summer Egg. This Egg is strictly a mid to late-game item, considering its high price. So, what little money you earn through the Crab is a pittance in comparison to the cost of a single Egg.

How to get

The Pet Eggs shop (Image via Roblox)

The Crab can be obtained from the Common Summer Egg, which has a 35% chance of showing up in the Pet Eggs Shop stock. This Egg can be bought for a million Sheckles, which is far higher than what a beginner player can manage. If you don’t find it in the shop stock, you can check back again after 30 minutes to see if it is available post-stock refresh.

From the Common Summer Egg, the Crab has a 25% chance to hatch, matching that of the Seagull. This means that roughly once every four Common Summer Egg hatches, you will receive the Crab. The Egg has an incubation time of 20 minutes after placing it on the farm. Once the incubation period is over, interact with it to reveal the Pet and add it to your farm.

FAQs

How to get the Crab in Grow a Garden

The Crab can be obtained from the Common Summer Egg at a 25% hatch rate.

What is the Crab’s ability in Grow a Garden?

The Crab will occasionally pay other players a visit and pinch them for a small amount of Shackles, which are added to your funds.

How much does the Common Summer Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

The Common Summer Egg is priced at one million Sheckles.

