What does the Starfish do in Grow a Garden?

The Starfish in Grow a Garden is among the most common Pets added to the experience with the Summer update. You will see this Pet most frequently while hatching the Common Summer Egg. The Starfish’s ability grants itself bonus experience points each second, which it does not share with other Pets on the farm. With no other special abilities, this echinoderm offers little value to the plants or other Pets on your farm.
Here’s a complete overview of the Starfish's ability and how to get the Pet.
Breaking down the Starfish in Grow a Garden
Ability
The Starfish’s ability is always active, granting itself an additional 5.85 XP each second in addition to the regular XP gained normally over time. This ability does not apply to other Pets, nor does the Starfish have any additional traits to make its effect more valuable. In essence, the echinoderm is a species that does nothing while it is on your farm apart from adding to its aesthetics.
Functionally, this is similar to the abilities of the Grey and Brown Mice, but the key difference here is that both mice have secondary effects. The Grey Mouse grants a 10% movement speed boost, while its Brown counterpart grants bonus jumping height. That alone makes them worth having on your farm.
If you are looking for a Pet with decent utility, consider not keeping the Starfish on the farm. It will only occupy a space and add little to your gardening experience.
Also read: Grow a Garden Pet tier list
How to get
The Starfish is available from the Common Summer Egg, the most abundant of all Summer update Eggs. From it, the marine species has a 50% chance of hatching, making it the most common of the Egg’s three-pet roster. The other two Pets, the Seagull and the Crab have a 25% hatch chance each.
You can get the Common Summer Egg from the Pet Eggs Shop for a million Sheckles. It has a 35% spawn rate in the aforementioned shop, so you will see it somewhat regularly. If you’re pursuing any of the three Pets featured in the Egg’s selection, check the shop every 30 minutes when its stock refreshes.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
How to get the Starfish in Grow a Garden
The Starfish can be obtained from the Common Summer Egg at a 50% hatch rate.
What does the Starfish do in Grow a Garden?
The Starfish gives itself 5.85 bonus experience points each second.
What rarity does the Starfish belong to in Grow a Garden?
The Starfish has been assigned the Common rarity.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024