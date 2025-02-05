What does the Cursed Womb do in Jujutsu Odyssey?

Jujutsu Odyssey is one of the latest titles on Roblox, where you play as a sorcerer to exorcise the Cursed Spirits. Apart from fighting, there's a decently huge map for you to explore in this experience. While doing so, you can come across new enemies to beat or some items with unknown purposes. The Cursed Womb is one such unknown item that can either be absorbed or dropped for the next player to grab it.

Instead of dropping the Cursed Womb, you might want to know its effects upon absorption. For that, here's a guide that explains the use case of Cursed Womb in Jujutsu Odyssey.

What is Cursed Womb and what does it do in Jujutsu Odyssey?

The Cursed Womb is like a consumable that can be used to unlock a Cursed Technique. Consider it like the fruits in Blox Fruits that unlock new moves for the user. Once you find a Cursed Womb, you will get the option to absorb it. After absorption, it will then become available to unlock from the Skill Tree.

In case you don't want to absorb a Cursed Womb, you can simply drop it. You can also buy a Cursed Womb Storage for 875 Robux from the in-game shop, where you can store a Cursed Womb to possibly use it in the future.

Currently, there are a total of seven Cursed Techniques in this Roblox game. All of them belong to a specific rarity, and finding the rarest one is elusive. For your reference, we have given a list of all the Cursed Techniques in the following list.

Legendary Cursed Techniques

Shrine

Limitless

Disaster Flames

Epic Cursed Techniques

Boogie Woogie

Cursed Speech

Common Cursed Techniques

Soul Guitar

Cloning

How to get Cursed Wombs in Jujutsu Odyssey

Here are all the ways through which you can get a Cursed Womb in Jujutsu Odyssey.

Find under dark trees

Cursed Womb spawns under the dark tree with no leaves (Image via Roblox)

In the forest near the Jujutsu Tech, you can find a dark tree without leaves on its branches. Underneath such trees, you can find a Cursed Womb that naturally spawns every 30 to 60 minutes. If you don't pick it up, it will automatically despawn after 30 minutes, and you will have to find it again.

Defeat Azure Maw, Special Grade

Defeat Azure Maw to get a Cursed Womb (Image via Roblox)

Azure Maw is a Special Grade world boss that spawns approximately at 20:00 in-game time. You can always keep track of the in-game time by accessing the Jphone from the quick slot. Once the Azure Maw spawns, a server-wide message will appear on the screen. You can then use the direction mentioned in the message to find and defeat Azure Maw for a Cursed Womb.

Complete the Jujutsu Entrance Exams

Upon reaching level 20, you will be able to take part in the Jujutsu Entrance Exams. This exam gives you three quests and a secret boss fight that you can beat either solo or with friends. After completing the entrance exam, you will be rewarded with a Cursed Womb and other rewards.

Complete the secret ending of a Raid

There are various boss raids in this game that you can complete with your friends. However, if you find and complete the raid with its secret ending, your entire crew will get rewarded with a Cursed Womb.

FAQs

How can you store a Cursed Womb in the Jujutsu Odyssey?

You can store a Cursed Womb by purchasing the Cursed Womb Storage for 875 Robux.

What is the best Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Odyssey?

Shrine and Limitless are two of the best Cursed Techniques in this experience.

How many Cursed Techniques are there in the Jujutsu Odyssey?

There are a total of seven Cursed Techniques in this game.

