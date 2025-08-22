What does Dairy Cow do in Grow a Garden?

The first half of the Beanstalk Event added six new Pets to Grow a Garden, of which the easiest to get is the Dairy Cow. Added to the experience on August 16, 2025, the Dairy Cow is an upgraded version of the Cow Pet that was already in the game. This Pet applies a similar growth rate boost to nearby plants, and it may reward you with a hefty bonus when sold.

This guide will provide you with a clear picture of what the Dairy Cow can do in Grow a Garden, as well as how to get it.

Breaking down the Dairy Cow in Grow a Garden

Ability

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Dairy Cow has two primary effects that can make it a notable addition to your farm. For its first effect, it applies a 1.3x growth rate bonus to all nearby plants. The dairy companion covers a 10-stud radius around it, significantly reducing the time plants take to mature. So, even having it on the farm can help you get richer quite a lot faster.

Its second effect has a small chance of activating when you sell the Pet. Upon selling it, you may receive a single Beanstalk Seed, which is a high-value crop that can potentially take your farm to the next level. However, since you can only sell a Pet once, it is advised not to do so unless you own multiple Dairy Cows.

How to get

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Dairy Cow is classified as a Common-rarity Pet, so it’s no wonder that it is also the easiest to get in the Beanstalk Event. It is available from the Sprout Egg, which you can buy from Goliath’s Goods for 50 million Sheckles or 149 Robux. The Egg has an incubation period of four hours and 10 minutes.

From this Egg, the Dairy Cow has a 50% chance of hatching. This means that you are basically bound to get this Pet every other time you hatch the Sprout Egg.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the Dairy Cow’s ability in Grow a Garden?

Dairy Cow applies a 1.3x growth boost to all plants within a 10-stud radius and may potentially yield a Beanstalk Seed when sold.

How do I get the Dairy Cow?

The Dairy Cow can be obtained from the Sprout Egg at a 50% drop rate.

Is the Dairy Cow available for free?

Yes, you can obtain the Sprout Egg and, in turn, the Dairy Cow for free.

